Supergirl Season 6 Trailer: Can Kara Keep History from Repeating?

While the return of The CW's Supergirl for the remainder of its sixth and final season begins with some good news for Melissa Benoist's Kara (she's Phantom Zone-free). But as you're about to see from the following return trailer, the optimistic vibes end there as "Team Kara" faces a threat that could turn Earth into a sequel to what happened to Krypton. Add into that equation Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) making her stowed-away presence known and you quickly understand that trying to squeeze in series-ending downtime to reflect and laugh might be few and far between. Viewers should more hope that all of the faces they've grown to know and love make it to the finish line in time.

Here's a look at the official trailer for the return of The CW's Supergirl on August 24th:

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).

