Supergirl Star Knows How Series Will End: "I Feel Fantastic About It"

We've been telling all of you over the past week or so how the sixth and final season of The CW's Supergirl wasn't exactly going to kick things off quietly- not when you have Kara (Melissa Benoist), Lena (Katie McGrath), Brainiac (Jesse Rath), Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), and Kelly (Azie Tesfair) facing off against both Gamenmae (Cara Buono)/Leviathan and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). And that's just how the season's starting– with showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller promising some familiar faces making their returns before the credits roll on the final season. But how is series star Benoist feeling about the series coming to an end- and does she know where the storylines are heading?

Speaking with EW, Benoist explained that she was proud of the work the team had accomplished and that it was the right time to end the series in a manner they wanted it to end. "We're so proud of everything we've been able to accomplish in the last five, almost six years. It's been such a journey: changing networks, changing cities we shot in, and changing the nights we've aired. We've gone through so much on this show, and I think creatively we were all able to step back and say that we're really proud of everything we've done and it felt like the right time," Benoist revealed. She also confirmed that she knows how the series is going to end- and she approves. "They pitched it to me because they wanted to know if I had any input as to where I wanted to see Kara ending up at the end of the series," Benoist explained. "I had one request, and it wasn't even something they were thinking about doing. And they pitched me the end, and it's really lovely. It's a great ending. I feel fantastic about it." Here's a look at the newest teaser for The CW's Supergirl, set to stick the landing on its final run starting this Tuesday, March 30:

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 1 "Rebirth": SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest start Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfair), and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardoes.

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 2 "A Few Good Women": THE BREAKING POINT – As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they've ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point. Directed by Jesse Warn with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber and Jess Kardos.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).