Superman and Lois: The Flash Star Tom Cavanagh Directing S03E01

While fans of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois have their attention squarely focused on next week's second season finale S02E20 "Waiting for Superman" and all of its potential implications (more on that below), it appears it's not too early to start talking Season 3- as in, who will be directing the season opener. Well, thanks to TVLine, we've learned that it will be none other than The Flash star Tom Cavanagh (aka Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash, who is set to play a major role in that show's season finale). "I was doing the finale of 'The Flash' and it was like, 'All right, well what else is available?' And they were asking about the premiere and I mean, that show has the advantage of the anamorphic lenses and that visual richness. So for a director, it's just such a joy to go there and have those tools at your disposal. And that's just the technical side, not even mentioning the tremendous cast and crew, and the joy with which they kind of tackle their stories. So, yeah I'm really looking forward to jumping back in the seat to do their premiere," Cavanagh revealed.

And the following preview images for S02E20 "Waiting for Superman" help provide more clues to what's expected to be an even more important season-ender than usual. Previously, showrunner & EP Todd Helbing revealed that viewers can "expect a last-minute visit" from Arrow vet & director David Ramsey's John Diggle, with the fan fave's presence having more to do with the show's future than its past and will "tee up our big bad for Season 3." Well, in the images below we see that some of Diggle's time is spent with John Henry Irons (Wole Parks). Could he be looking to recruit Natalie (Tayler Buck) for "Justice U"… and is she the only one? Or maybe Diggle is looking to recruit John Henry as a faculty member? And let's not forget the Arrowverse answers that were promised. Helbing said that Dylan Walsh's General Lane "mentions [things] where you're gonna be like, 'wait, what?' And then he gives a speech that is very clear. You learn everything from him." Could the fallout from the "emerging worlds" storyline be that the series will exist in its own self-contained universe? Here's a look…

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 14 "Waiting for Superman": SEASON FINALE — Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden.