Superman & Lois S02: Alexander Garfin on Jordan's Powers; Fav Moment

With now less than a week to go until the second season of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois hits our screens, we have Alexander Garfin aka Jordan Kent stepping into the spotlight to talk about the road ahead while also offering a look back to the first season. Previously, we heard about Hoechlin's Superman/Clark Kent, Tulloch's Lois Lane, Dylan Walsh's Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui's Lana, Erik Valdez's Kyle, Sofia Hasmik Chrissy Beppo, and Jordan Elsass's Jonathan. This time around, Garfin reveals that the scene between Clark and Jordan when Jordan questions his own identity is his favorite scene. As for what the second season holds, Garfin says viewers can look forward to Jordan further exploring his powers as well as his relationship with Sarah (Inde Navarrette).

Now here's a look at what Garfin has to share about what's to come for Jordan when The CW's Superman & Lois continues leaping tall buildings in a single bound for its second season, kicking off next week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Alexander Garfin – Not My Father | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqXNdZiX6cY)

With the series set to return on Tuesday, January 11, with "What Lies Beneath," here's a look at the teaser for The CW's Superman & Lois followed by overviews for S02E01 "What Lies Beneath and S02E02 "The Ties That Bind":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Allegiance – Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83Rcssdxymw)

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1 "What Lies Beneath": GREGORY SMITH ("EVERWOOD") DIRECTS THE SEASON TWO PREMIERE – Season two opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, "Tyrant") and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark struggle as a couple while Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois. Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges on the football field, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah's (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) grows concerned over Lana's (Emmanuelle Chriqui) involvement with a new mayoral candidate. Lastly, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) attempt to make this new Earth their home. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing. Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 2 "The Ties That Bind": DAVID RAMSEY "ARROW" DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news, and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Taylor Buck). Jordan Elsass, Erik Valdez and Wole Parks star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Along with Jenna Dewan returning to the role of Lucy Lane, Djouliet Amara (Riverdale, The Porter) joins the cast as a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets. Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf, Yellowstone) is also on board, as the new DOD boss Lt. Mitch Anderson. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.