Superman: James Gunn and Ozu Are All About Krypto – Not Crypto

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman writer/director James Gunn made it clear that he and his pup, Ozu, are all about Krypto - not crypto.

If you didn't get a chance to check out Puppy Bowl XXI on Sunday, then you missed out on a very cool cross-promotion between the canine competition and writer/director James Gunn and DC Studios' David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman. Along with a special message for viewers to remind them of the importance of the annual event and the role it plays in the lives of so many pups in need of permanent homes ("Superman's best friend, Krypto, has all the powers of Superman and is as lovable and mischievous as many of the irresistible pups you'll see today"), Gunn and Ozu (the inspiration behind Krypto) also sponsored the Krypto Super Play Award and shared a better look at Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern, Guy Gardner.

Of course, we live in a time when no good deed isn't met by someone looking to either take a metaphorical dump on it or try to make a buck off of it. So when a site popped up using Gunn and Ozu's story and likenesses, posting about how "***** isn't just another mem coin" and asking folks to donate and join the community, Gunn utilized his social media to get the word out before anyone spends a dime that neither he nor Ozu knows what the site's about or has any affiliation with it.

Here's a look at a screencap of what Gunn posted regarding the site in question, making it clear that neither he nor Ozu knows what it's about or is affiliated with it. We're not including the link or title or anything like that since the site doesn't deserve the free publicity:

Here's a look at what Gunn had to share during the first hour of Puppy Bowl XXI:

DC Studios: James Gunn Done with Superman, Batman Origin Stories

Near the end of November, Gunn responded on social media for being accused of "overlooking origin stories" while also calling out DC Studios for focusing on "niche characters to headline their own movies like Sgt. Rock or Swamp Thing" and not focusing enough on characters they believe are better suited to attract a "general audience." When DC Studios' "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters' was unveiled in 2023, we learned that a Swamp Thing film was planned (with James Mangold attached). Recently, rumblings have gotten louder that director Luca Guadagnino (Queer) and Daniel Craig could be reunited for a Sgt. Rock film. And let's not forget the upcoming Mike Flanagan-penned Clayface move that was recently given a green light.

In terms of superhero origin stories, Gunn isn't looking to tell Batman's and Superman's respective backstories again because we've been down that road many times before ("I'm not telling Batman and Superman's origin stories again because everyone knows them"). But in terms of Swamp Thing not being deserving enough for his own film, Gunn wasn't having any of it. "Don't put Swamp Thing in the corner. That's a project in development we've actually announced, and he's an incredibly well-known character with not only some of the greatest comics of all time but a successful film series and his own TV show, something that could be said of only a very small handful of DC characters," Gunn added.

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

