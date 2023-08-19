Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman, superman legacy, wonder woman

Superman: James Gunn Defends Entertainment Journalists During Strikes

Superman: Legacy's James Gunn took a "big picture" approach to the "Young Superman" story and reporting during the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes.

The last time we checked in with how things were going with writer/director James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, he was offering up a comparison to the Steve Carell-starring The 40-Year-Old Virgin to make a point about his film's casting. But there was another bit of "news" that was floating around about Gunn making it clear that he wasn't making a "Young Superman" movie – but we didn't cover that. Not because "we're better than that" – that's nonsense. No, we didn't cover it because we were fairly certain that this was an issue that had been addressed – possibly more than once – by Gunn in the past. And it turns out he had. That's why we can understand why a fan would ask Gunn about that very issue on Threads – even if they hit us with a "slow" slight. Thankfully, Gunn understands & respects the reality that comes with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes – and how reporting on the entertainment industry has gotten difficult. "The strikes have made real entertainment news sparse. I'd give entertainment journalists a break for the time being," Gunn responded.

DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars (so far) David Corenswet (Hollywood) set as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho. Now, here's a look at Gunn's response to the "Young Superman" matter:

James Gunn Announces He's Writing & Directing Superman: Legacy

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

