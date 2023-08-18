Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman, superman legacy

Superman: James Gunn Goes "40-Year-Old Virgin" to Make "Legacy" Point

Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn made an interesting comparison while addressing a concern about the cast getting too big.

Once the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes come to an end (after the AMPTP comes to its senses and respects the creative community with a real contract), writer/director James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is going to be one of those projects that will be getting a ton of extra attention. After learning that David Corenswet (Hollywood) was set as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) was set as Lois Lane, more – and surprising – casting news began rolling in. It included word that the film will also see Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho (but not Daniel Craig as Lex Luthor). With Gunn & co-DC Studios head Peter Safran making it clear that superheroes have existed in their DCU before The Man of Steel (which we believe Creature Commandos will play into), the news shouldn't come as a surprise – in fact, now having heroes around when we know that they're out there would be even more troublesome. And yet, some folks are worried that having all of the characters in the film will take away from Clark/Superman & Lois's story. Well, Gunn made it clear that there's nothing to worry about – in fact, he makes the case that "Legacy" will have less character in it than… 2005's Steve Carell-starring The 40-Year-Old Virgin?

"I don't understand this fear. There are less characters than in 40-Year-Old Virgin. Did you think Steve Carell got enough time?" Gunn wrote in response. Okay, a few things. First, he's right about having fewer fictional folks than the Carell classic. Second… The 40-Year-Old Virgin? Again, it works, but… didn't see that one coming. I mean, there were a whole bunch of options to choose from. And now, I'm obsessed with knowing why Gunn went that route. Third, I'm glad he didn't go with Paul Thomas Anderson's 1997 film Boogie Night. A classic in every way possible, but that had a cast the size of Rhode Island so it wouldn't be that impressive of a humble brag.

James Gunn Announces He's Writing & Directing Superman: Legacy

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!