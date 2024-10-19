Posted in: Conventions, Events, Movies, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: dc studios, NYCC, superman

Superman: James Gunn Offers Update, Praises Corenswet, Brosnahan

Superman writer/director James Gunn offered an update on post-production, praised David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, and much more.

Even though he was at New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) to promote the upcoming DC Studios animated series Creature Commandos, it didn't mean that writer, director, and co-CEO James Gunn didn't have time to discuss other projects. For example, the upcoming David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman. In terms of Krypto, who was revealed to be in the feature film this week, Gunn notes that the super pup is an "incredible part of the story." In terms of the film itself, Gunn shared that they are deep into post-production, that things were going "extremely well," and that he "feels good" about the film overall at this point.

Regarding Corenswet, Gunn could not sing his praises high enough, stating that his Man of Steel will "blow people the f**k away" and that audiences will have a better appreciation for the "depth of his talent." With Brosnahan, Gunn shared that audiences will "die for her" take on Lois Lane – while also noting Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific. If you're looking for a trailer anytime soon, well… it's going to depend on how long you think is too long. When asked about when the first preview footage would hit screens, Gunn responded that the wait for it would be "not too long" – but also "not too soon."

Superman "Very Loyal" to Comics But Has "James Gunn Twist": Merced

Checking in with Josh Horowitz and his Happy Sad Confused podcast last week, Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) had a message to share with fans out there who have been wondering what they can expect from Gunn's efforts. "The whole movie is very loyal to the comic books but with a James Gunn twist. I really think it's funny, it's clever, it's heartwarming…at least, that was my experience on set. Obviously, things can change in the editing room but… God, I loved James," Merced shared, explaining how Gunn created a set environment that allowed the actors "room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role."

Merced continued, "He's so prepared. I could exhale on set and didn't need to worry about exhaling after because James is one of those people who knows exactly what he wants, will stop at nothing to get it, has a shot list, communicates with his team, and they're all prepared when they get there because they've worked with him for twenty plus years." The actress added, "When somebody is in charge and on it, you have room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role. That was the loveliest part of that experience."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

