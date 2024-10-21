Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Superman/Lanterns, House of the Dragon & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Grotesquerie, The Beauty, Katee Sackhoff/Star Trek, Teen Titans GO!, Lanterns/Superman, HOTD, and More!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FX's Grotesquerie, 60 Minutes/Donald Trump, Dancing With The Stars/Gene Simmons, FX's The Beauty, Paramount's Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Katee Sackhoff/Star Trek, Max's Creature Commandos, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Cartoon Network's Teen Titans GO!, The Beginning After the End, Netflix's Black Mirror, Disney+'s Goosebumps: The Vanishing, HBO's Lanterns, DC Studios' Superman, HBO's House of the Dragon, Star Trek/Sebastian Stan, Disney+'s Rivals, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, October 21, 2024:

Grotesquerie Midseason, Episode 8 Trailers; Murphy on Game-Changer

60 Minutes Shuts Down Trump Over VP Harris/"Deceitful Editing" Claim

Dancing With The Stars Shows Gene Simmons Still All Tongue, No Talent

The Beauty, Nip/Tuck, AHS Ask Same "Deep, Essential Question": Murphy

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03, Lower Decks S05 Images Released

Katee Sackhoff Is Ready to Add Star Trek to Her Franchise "Hat Trick"

Creature Commandos: Benjamin Byron Davis Voicing Rupert Thorne

SNL 50 Cut For Time: "Weekend Update" on Halloween Costumes to Avoid

Teen Titans GO! 400th Episode First Look Previews Stop-Motion Madness

The Beginning After the End: Web Comic Gets Anime Adapt in 2025

Black Mirror: Peter Capaldi Offers Some Insight Into His Season 7 Role

Goosebumps: The Vanishing Official Trailer, New Images Released

James Gunn Clarifies Lanterns Credit, "Pukes" on Superman AI Trailer

House of the Dragon: Matt Smith on Season 3: "I've Not Heard a Thing"

Star Trek: Sebastian Stan on How He "Desperately Wanted" to Play Kirk

SNL: Michael Keaton, Billie Eilish Help Make It 4 For 4 for Season 50

Rivals Review: The Past as Science Fiction in Gleeful 1980s Bonkbuster

Doctor Who Star Anita Dobson Teases Big Mrs. Flood Reveals, Twists

