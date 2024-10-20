Posted in: Cartoon Network, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: NYCC, teen titans go

Teen Titans GO! 400th Episode First Look Previews Stop-Motion Madness

Set to hit Cartoon Network on November 30th, here's a first look at the epic 400th episode of Teen Titans Go! - now, with stop-motion!

When it was announced that showrunner and executive producer Pete Michail and cast members Tara Strong, Greg Cipes, Khary Payton, Hynden Walch, and Scott Menville would be heading out to New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) to celebrate Teen Titans GO! as DC's longest-running animated series, we were hoping to learn more about the 400th episode. Well, we weren't disappointed – with a first look released for the special event, hitting Cartoon Network on November 30th. While we don't want to give too much away, let's just say that you're going to get a chance to see our animated heroes in a whole new way. Okay. Fine. The Titans resort to stop-motion to keep their show's epic run alive.

Teen Titans Star Tara Strong Believes "Devoted" Fans Deserve Season 6

Premiering on Cartoon Network in 2003 and based on Bob Haney & Bruno Premiani's work, the animated Teen Titans series would go on to run for five seasons and a special before ending its run in 2006. But Glen Murakami-created, Menville, Walch, Payton, Strong, and Cipes-voiced animated series would return later that year with the television film Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo. But it would be 2019 that would bring the ultimate crossover, as the original heroes engaged with their considerably less serious but still amazingly awesome multiverse counterparts in Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans. But aside from the television film and the crossover – along with some other instances when the cast was able to voice their characters (for example, in DC Super Hero Girls) – fans have been left with nothing but hopes & dreams of a sixth season – but they remain committed. Unfortunately, in some instances, fans took those feelings out on Teen Titans GO!, as if TTG! was the reason why the original series ended. Earlier this year, Strong took to social media to begin the drumbeat for a sixth season – calling on her castmates to join the cause.

In response to a tweet offering four Cartoon Network shows and asking which one fans would want to revive, Strong dropped the #ogteentitans hashtag and tagged her animated family with this: "It's a new year, would be amazing to grant the most devoted, deserving, fans, who've waited a generation, their #season6." With the push to reactivate known animated franchises still running full steam and James Gunn & Peter Safran on record as wanting animation to continue playing a major role in DC Studios, this is exactly the kind of campaign that might just work:

