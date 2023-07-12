Posted in: DC Universe, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Anthony Carrigan, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, metamorpho, preview, superman legacy

Superman: Legacy: Anthony Carrigan on "Low-Key Incredible" Metamorpho

Shortly after the Superman: Legacy casting news was announced, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) discussed researching the character Metamorpho.

Earlier today, we learned that Anthony Carrigan (Barry) had been tapped for the role of archeologist Rex Mason, aka Metamorpho, in writer/director James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. Now, on the same day that he earned his third Emmy Award nomination playing NoHo Hank on the popular HBO series, we're getting some of Carrigan's earliest thoughts on the news. "It'll certainly be a bit of a jump. I'm excited just to shake things up. Noho Hank is such a specific character, and I'm excited to play someone completely different and surprise people with just being unrecognizable," Carrigan shared during an interview with Variety. Diving into the character "in as much as I could in the limited time that I did have," Carrigan developed an appreciation for the character. "I was able to find things that I just love about the character – he's so low-key incredible, I'm surprised that more people haven't heard of him. I think he's one of the coolest characters out there, so to get to bring him to light is something really special, and it's also really, really unique," Carrigan added.

Carrigan joins a Superman: Legacy cast that includes Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, and Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern. The five join recently-announced castmates David Corenswet (Hollywood), aka Superman/Clark Kent, and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), aka Lois Lane. Created by Bob Haney & Ramona Fradon and first introduced in 1965's The Brave and the Bold #57, the hero has the ability to transmute elements within his body into various forms that allow him to adopt those as his power base (and a beloved character among The Outsiders fans).

Merced will be taking on the role of the winged warrior skilled with a sword, a spear, or a mace – or hand-to-hand would be fine, thank you very much. Assuming Gunn stays true to form, Gathegi's Michael Holt (aka Mister Terrific) is a brilliant scientist & tactician known for his powerful mind, his floating T-Sphere weapons, and his "Fair Play" jacket honoring his predecessor and his core philosophy. But it's the casting of Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner that should be getting some major attention. Originally intended for a streaming series take on Green Lantern, Fillion's Guy isn't exactly known as a "people person," known to annoy anyone in the room in record-breaking time. And before anyone asks? Yes, Fillion will be sporting the bowl haircut.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!