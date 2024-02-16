Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, preview, superman legacy

Superman: Legacy: James Gunn, Bassem Youssef Speak: "We're Good"

Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn confirmed that he spoke with Bassem Youssef to clear up the casting controversy: "We're Good."

Article Summary James Gunn clears up casting controversy, asserts "we're good" with Bassem Youssef.

Casting of character Rumaan Harjavti dropped before Bassem Youssef's critical interview.

Youssef discusses the emotional burden and industry bias based on political stances.

Gunn's personal touch to Superman: Legacy with a release date coinciding with his dad’s birthday.

Earlier today, Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn Superman: Legacy took to social media to push back on a claim made by comedian & television host Bassem Youssef that his comments criticizing Israel and his pro-Palestinian stance that he expressed during an October 2023 appearance on Piers Morgan: Uncensored cost him a role in the DC Studios film. Sources close to the production responded that Gunn did speak with Youssef about playing a character named Rumaan Harjavti but that the character was dropped from the script by September – at least a month before the Morgan appearance, which was confirmed by Gunn on social media (more on that in a minute). But now, Gunn is sharing an update to let everyone know that he and Youssef spoke and that "we're good."

"There isn't one word against another," Gunn began his response, making it clear that this wasn't a matter that comes to folks having different perspectives. "Baseem and I talked, and we're good. I understand how he thought things might be (which he was clear about in his interview), and I told him the whole story," he added – here's a look at a screencap:

"I was a little bit bitter about losing the role, and I was kind of very sad, like why, in the United States of America, you can talk about Joe Biden, and you can talk about Donald Trump, but you cannot criticize a foreign government? Which is kind of very sad," Youssef shared during the interview with Salon. "Because of that, I was cast in the movie, 'Superman,' and then they told me, 'We changed the script,' after this Piers Morgan interview. I want to assume good faith. I want to know… I want to believe that this is true. I was a little bit bitter, and I wanted to go; I was like, 'Oh, screw DC, screw Warner Bros.' But then I understand, I understand the emotional burden that those people have. I mean, those people have a connection with Israel."

Youssef continued, "I understand maybe the people who are in charge, that took the decision, looked at me and didn't want to have me. And maybe I understand. If I'm an Arab Muslim, I was the head of Warner Bros., I wouldn't like a pro-Zionist or a pro-Israel to be in my movie if he attacked my people. I understand. This is the thing that we need to dissect: when I attack Israel, I attack its policy, I'm not attacking Jewish people." Here's a look back at a screencap from Threads where Gunn confirmed that the script changes took place well before October 2023:

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) has been tapped to score the film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!