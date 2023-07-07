Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: David Corenswet, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman, superman legacy

Superman Legacy: James Gunn Had Us Doing Math for Man of Steel's Age

James Gunn's response to Superman's "Legacy" age makes perfect sense, but it also required us to do a bit of math (never a good thing).

Last month, we learned that DC Studios Co-Head & Superman: Legacy writer & director James Gunn had found his leads in David Corenswet (Hollywood), aka Superman/Clark Kent; and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), aka Lois Lane. Since that time, we've been getting small details about the film here and there – courtesy (to no surprise) of Gunn – most likely on whatever the newest social media is of the day. The last time we checked in, Gunn was reassuring us that "Legacy" will not be another retelling of Superman's origin story. For this go-around, Gunn is putting to rest the rumblings about what age Supes will be when we're first reintroduced to him – an answer much easier to give now that an actor is locked in. But for the record? It still required us to do math – and we didn't need to be reminded that as math goes, we're really good writers.

So to show our math, if Superman: Legacy hits in June 2025, then the character will be 31 years old (Corenswet was born on July 8, 1993). But if it hits screens after that July birthdate, then The Man of Steel & Clark Kent will be 32 years old. Unless he's talking about the actor's age at the time of filming… hmmm…

James Gunn Announces He's Writing & Directing Superman: Legacy

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

