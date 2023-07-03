Posted in: DC Universe, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman, superman legacy

Superman: Legacy Spares Us From 368th Man of Steel Origin Story Retell

When it comes to Superman: Legacy, James Gunn is pretty sure that The Man of Steel's origin story has been told enough times already.

Now that we know that DC Studios Co-Head & Superman: Legacy writer & director James Gunn has found his leads in David Corenswet (Hollywood), aka Superman/Clark Kent; and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), aka Lois Lane, guess what it's time for? Yup, it's time to dump about a gallon of gasoline on our raging dumpster fires of random speculation as we try mapping out what the film will be about, who else will be appearing (The Authority?), and so much more. Of course, we're not expecting Gunn to be dropping any heavy spoilers anytime soon – but one thing he did make clear in response to a fan on social media? Don't hold your breath if you're expecting Superman: Legacy to be an origin story. Gunn makes his feelings about that topic pretty clear…

James Gunn Announces He's Writing & Directing Superman: Legacy

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!