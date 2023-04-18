Superman: Legacy Still Auditioning; Gunn on Why No WB Script Notes James Gunn explained why WB didn't offer notes on his Superman: Legacy script, and shared an update on the film's casting status.

In honor of the anniversary of The Man of Steel making his first-issue comics debut on this date back in 1938, DC Studios' co-head and Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn dropped a major update on the new DCU's major film debut. "I'm honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than [Superman Anniversary Day] to dive fully into early pre-production on 'Superman: Legacy'? Costumes, production design, and more [are] now up and running," Gunn shared via social media (which you can check out below), with the film set to hit theaters in Summer 2025. But for us, it's the details that Gunn shares in the comments sections of his posts that you really need to keep an eye on. For this go-around, Gunn addresses the matter of Warner Bros. offering him "notes" on his Superman: Legacy script and where things stand with casting/auditions.

With regards to the question of Warner Bros. offering any "notes" on his script, Gunn reaffirmed what was shared when the news of Gunn & Peter Safran being brought aboard to head DC Studios was first announced. Basically, WB didn't give notes because it isn't in the position to give notes. "No, WB wouldn't be giving notes on a DC Studios production. Since we came on board, we're two separate entities within WBD," Gunn reminded the questioner:

As for casting announcements, fans shouldn't be expecting any today (see screencap) and shouldn't be assuming that they'll definitely hear something by the end of April or in May. As Gunn shares, auditions are still ongoing & "no one is cast":

