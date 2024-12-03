Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: darkseid, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Co-Showrunner on Wanting Darkseid as Series Big Bad

Superman & Lois Showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher on who else they wanted in the finale and future villains - including Darkseid.

Less than 24 hours after the credits rolled on the series finale "It Went By So Fast"(directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing), it would be safe to say that many of us are still emotionally processing it all. Shortly after it aired, an interview with the CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Cudlitz, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois Showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher went live, with the duo breaking down various aspects of the finale as well as the show's four-season run. One highlight from the Deadline Hollywood piece was Helbing and Fletcher sharing what they would've liked to have included in the final episode, as well as the major villain that Helbing wanted to pitch to bring aboard if there were more seasons in the show's future.

"I would have liked to have had more characters come back. I think Todd agrees," Fletcher shared, offering some names that the duo would've loved to have included. "If we had more time and money, we would have loved Tal-Rho [Adam Rayner]. Superman's brother was a great character for us. We love him, and we would have liked the opportunity to have acknowledged that. We would have liked to have had Sam Lane [Dylan Walsh], maybe see him in Lois' final vision. But we just didn't have the time and resources to get people back for that. So we had to pick our shots and acknowledge it without maybe all the bells and whistles and we tried to do it in a satisfying way." Helbing added, "It would have been nice to get Jenna [Dewan, aka Lucy Lane] back. That was a struggle we had the whole season."

In terms of where things could've gone had the series not been canceled, Helbing was interested in doing a deeper dive into what Milton Fine, aka Brainiac (Nikolai Witschl), had to offer – and possibly going even more "universal" with the next big bad. "We tend to end the season while we set up a new villain. It would have been fun to explore Brainiac a little bit more and go further with that character. I think we would have made a hard pitch to DC to get Darkseid in there somehow, which I don't know if they would have said yes, but we were going to try to come up with something super cool and see if we can do that…it's hard to say now, but Darkseid would have been like my favorite thing to do, for sure," he explained.

Though he notes that there are definitely things they would've liked to have seen in the finale or with more seasons, Fletcher makes it clear that the showrunners are proud of how they landed the plane, series finale-wise. "I think knowing the resources and the time and everything, we knew what we had and where we were going pretty early. So then it was just a matter of addressing that in a way that we were satisfied with. The other wants and dreams kind of fade out after a time because you're so focused on delivering the road that you've chosen. So, there are some other things I would have liked to do with more seasons, but at the end of the day, I wanted to make sure that this season I felt was something special," Fletcher shared. "I think we're both happy with how it turned out."

Superman & Lois Season 4: Final Season Official Overview

Season four of Superman & Lois picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor's monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle as Clark (Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor's henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor's schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD now that General Lane is missing.

But they aren't the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor while both are facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark's battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) is Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal. Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) plays the role of Lex Luthor's daughter – one person, in particular, who Lex would like to reunite with now that he's out of jail (and apparently rid of Superman).

