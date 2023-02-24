Superman & Lois: "New Strength Awakens" in Winning Season 3 Key Art For a series known for its key art, the newest one released for The CW's Superman & Lois Season 3 might just be the best one yet.

With less than three weeks to go until The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois heads back to our screens for a third season, we don't just have the newest official key art to pass along. For a series that's become known for some pretty great key art in the past (including the most recent one, with the Fortress of Solitude as the focus), this might just be the best one going yet as the Kent line-up is updated to include Michael Bishop's Jonathan Kent. With the tagline "New Strength Awakens," here's a look at what's to come with The CW's Superman & Lois Season 3:

Superman & Lois Season 3: Here's What You Need to Know

Returning on March 14th, the third season of The CW's Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan. Also joining the cast this season are Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) as Lex Luthor and Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) as Bruno Mannheim.