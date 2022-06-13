Superman & Lois S02 Finale: Arrowverse Answers, John Diggle/S03 & More

As much as viewers have been enjoying The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois, there's been a question that fans have had that's nagged the series with each passing episode. Why doesn't the series bring up its Arrowverse routes more? In the past, the creative team has stressed the importance of giving Superman & Lois a chance to build itself up as its own series first before branching out to other shows. And then the pandemic reportedly scrapped a number of potential crossover plans that were being considered. Then in February, Hoechlin attempted to answer that question during a panel at Fan Expo Vancouver while also attempting to stay as far away from spoilers as possible. The effort was well-intended but the result was a bit confusing.

Now let's jump ahead to April's WonderCon 2022 when series showrunner & EP Todd Helbing dropped a ten-ton hint at the end of a panel Q&A that also included Hoechlin and Tulloch. When asked jokingly by the host if Lois & Clark could at least get a text from Kara as a way of getting to the bigger issue at hand, Helbing conceded that the two reasons we just went over were big factors. But then the clouds shifted as Helbing teased that some clarity may be on the way… and sooner than viewers think. "I'll just say that at the end of this season [Season 2], you'll get the answer to the questions that you guys have." That brings us to now, a little more than two weeks before the season finale S02E15 "Waiting for Superman." And guess what? It looks like some big things are on the way. Thanks to TV Guide Magazine (and thanks to @DevsMastani), we have two major pieces of intel to pass along:

David Ramsey Returns to Set Up Season 3: Helbing revealed that viewers can "expect a last-minute visit from 'Arrow' vet David Ramsey's John Diggle, although the fan fave's presence has more to do with 'Superman & Lois' future than its past" and "that [scene] is to tee up our big bad for Season 3."

Yes, Some Arrowverse Answers Are on the Way: Revealing that the episode will better explain how the series "fits into the Arrowverse," Helbing says it will be Dylan Walsh's General Lane who "mentions [things] where you're gonna be like, 'wait, what?' And then he gives a speech that is very clear. You learn everything from him." The showrunner then added, "General Lane has the most inspirational grandfather/father moment that he's had so far in the series.

Here's a look at the preview images, overview (just added), and promo for S02E14 "Worlds War Bizarre." Following that, we have a look at the not-too-promising overview for the second season's finale (S02E15 "Waiting for Superman"), where things have gotten so desperate that they've resorted to a Daughtry song for the finale episode (just kidding, we love that song… check out the video below).

Now here's a look at the promo trailer for The CW's Superman & Lois S02E14 "Worlds War Bizarre":

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 14 "Worlds War Bizarre": PENULTIMATE – A weary Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) holds vigil at Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) bedside. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) continue to worry about their father who seems more human now than ever. Lastly, John Henry (Wole Parks) and Natalie (Taylor Buck) work together to figure out the best way to defend against Ally Allston's (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) powers. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Sheelin Choksey and written by Michael Narducci. Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 14 "Waiting for Superman": SEASON FINALE — Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

And just so you don't think we don't love Daughtry, the song in question…

