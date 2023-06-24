Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, season 3, superman & lois, the cw, trailer

Superman & Lois Season 3 Finale: EPs on Jonathan/Jordan, Lex Luthor

Ahead of the Season 3 finale, Superman & Lois EPs Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher discuss the Jonathan/Jordan dynamic and Lex Luthor.

With only days to go until the season finale of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop & Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois hits our screens, it's pretty clear that Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) has a whole lot of revenge that he's looking to unleash on Superman – and it involves Inverse Superman, which cannot be a good thing. But before we take a look at our updated preview rundown for S03E13: "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger," EP & showrunner Todd Helbing and EP Brent Fletcher offer some quick insight into how Jonathan (Bishop) and Jordan (Garfin) have different perspectives when it comes to getting attention for their actions – and how the introduction of Lex (Cudlitz) was meant to present him as, "The Devil in the flesh."

Here's a look at what Helbing & Fletcher had to share about the season's penultimate episode and how it all leads into the season finale of The CW's Superman & Lois:

Superman & Lois S03E13: Season Finale Preview

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 13 "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger": SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz, "The Walking Dead") makes his move. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing. Now, here's a look at the trailer that was released, followed by a look at the preview images released so far (and here's Hoechlin & Tulloch talking Season 4 hopes):

And here's a look back at the teaser promo for the debut of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor, known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp – but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).

