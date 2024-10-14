Superman & Lois, SNL/Oasis, Jensen Ackles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's One Piece, Hulu's American Horror Stories, CW's Superman & Lois, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Star Trek TOS/TNG & Paramount+, Prime Video's Countdown/Jensen Ackles, Max's Peacemaker, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

One Piece Hiatus Until April 2025; "Fish-Man Island Saga" Special Set

American Horror Stories Rolls Out "Leprechaun" Opening Intro (VIDEO)

Superman & Lois Finale Clues in Alan Moore/Curt Swan Comics Classic?

SNL Oasis Sketch Gets Not Surprising Response From Liam Gallagher

One Piece Fan Letter: 25th Anniversary Anime Work Set for Netflix

Star Trek TOS/TNG Films Exit Paramount+ for New Streaming Homes

Countdown: Jensen Ackles on Advice He Shared with Cast (VIDEO)

Peacemaker Season 2 Director Alethea Jones Wraps "A Few Epic Episodes"

SNL Review: Ariana Grande, Stevie Nicks Show Gets Wobbly Near The End

Doctor Who: The Show's Best Monsters/Villains & Their Iconic Looks

