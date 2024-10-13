Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: paramount, star trek

Star Trek TOS/TNG Films Exit Paramount+ for New Streaming Homes

It was nice while it lasted. Paramount+ has said goodbye to a number of Star Trek TOS/TNG-era films that now have new streaming homes.

Paramount+, the streaming service that once claimed to be the exclusive home to Star Trek, has now splintered exclusive rights away from The Original Series and Next Generation era films to other rival companies, again. In this case, the beneficiaries are Amazon's MGM+ and Prime Video. The slate of 10 films starting with the TOS's 1979's The Motion Picture, 1982's The Wrath of Khan, 1984's The Search for Spock, 1986's The Voyage Home, 1989's The Final Frontier, and 1991's The Undiscovered Country. TNG films start with 1994's Generations, which features the pseudo-TOS-crossover, 1996's First Contact, 1998's Insurrection, and 2002's Nemesis. Earlier in 2024, the films made the jump to Max before returning to Paramount+.

Star Trek Films Journey to the Next Streaming Frontiers on MGM+ and Prime Video

As lax as we've been with streaming services, this is another reason why to own physical copies of the film franchise, much less any beloved work, as most TOS and TNG film sets are available on Blu-ray and DVD. Paramount+ does still have Star Trek films, but you'll only find the three Kelvin universe timeline films that star Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, Simon Pegg, and Anton Yelchin with 2009's Star Trek, 2012's Into Darkness, and 2016's Beyond.

MGM+ has all 10 TOS/TNG films available, while Prime Video is missing The Wrath of Khan and First Contact as part of their service, though you can purchase or rent digitally on the platform. While it's common practice for Paramount to create such exclusive deals for the films for other platforms, it's taken a dramatically different approach with it comes to its TV shows with FAST services like Pluto TV offering dedicated series channels for their live-action series Deep Space Nine and Enterprise. Season four of the animated series Lower Decks has also appeared on Pluto TV and YouTube.

