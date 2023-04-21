Superman & Lois Teaser Previews Debut of Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor The CW released a promo teaser for Superman & Lois Season 3, previewing the debut of Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor later this season.

Even though we still have about a week to go until The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois returns with S03E06 "Of Sound Mind," we have the preview that you've been waiting for. That's right… set to hit our screens later this year, we have a teaser dedicated to Michael Cudlitz's (The Walking Dead) Lex Luthor. Cudlitz's Lex Luthor was known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).

Here's a preview of what we can expect when the iconic big bad makes his debut, followed by previews for S03E06 "Of Sound Mind" and S03E07 "Forever and Always":

Superman & Lois S03E06 & S03E07 Images, Overviews & More

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 6 "Of Sound Mind": HOPE VS TRUTH – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself in uncharted territory and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) bonds with a new friend. Meanwhile, Superman pays Bruno Mannheim (guest star Chad Coleman) a surprise visit. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) puts Sarah (Inde Navarette) in charge while she is away at a meeting with Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). With Diana Valentine directing and George Kitson writing, here's a look at the preview images and previously-released episode trailer for "Of Sound Mind":

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 7 "Forever and Always": HIDDEN TRUTHS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) dig deeper into Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), starting with his connections to Hob's Bay Medical Center, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) panic at home over Lois' dire diagnosis. Meanwhile, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) comes to Smallville to meet John Henry (Wole Parks) for the first time, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) start to break the ice. Alvaro Ron directed the episode written by Adam Mallinger.