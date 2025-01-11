Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Superman/Puppy Bowl, Harley Quinn, Night Court: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Night Court, Disney/LA wildfires, Joe Rogan/Mark Zuckerberg, Harley Quinn, Superman/Puppy Bowl XXI, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Night Court, Disney/LA wildfires, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Joe Rogan/Mark Zuckerberg, Max's Harley Quinn, NBC's SNL, Vince McMahon, Netflix's Sakamoto Days, DC Studios' Superman/Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XXI, Prime Video's Mass Effect, Late-Night TV/LA wildfires, National Theatre's The Importance of Being Earnest, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, January 11, 2024:

Night Court Season 3 Preview: Melissa Rauch on Mayim Bialik Reunion

Disney Commits $15M Towards CA Wildfires Recovery/Relief Efforts

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 2: "Drag Queens Got Talent" Preview

Joe Rogan, Mark Zuckerberg Clearly Don't Get the Point of "Spider-Man"

Harley Quinn Recaps What Led to Season 5 Move to Metropolis (VIDEO)

SNL 50: Chappelle, GloRilla on Jan. 18; Timothée Chalamet on Jan. 25

SNL 50/50: Hader's Stefon Shares Halloween's Hottest Tips (Season 38)

Vince McMahon Settles SEC Probe, Criminal Investigation Continues

Sakamoto Days: Check Out J-Pop Superstar Vaundy's Opening Theme Song

Superman: James Gunn, Ozu Sharing Sneak Peek During Puppy Bowl XXI

Mass Effect Voice Actors Should Get Shot at TV Series Roles: Hale

Late-Night Praises LA Firefighters, First Responders; Trashes Trump

Doctor Who: Gatwa Stars in The Importance of Being Earnest (TRAILER)

