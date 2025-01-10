Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Dexter: Resurrection, Creature Commandos & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ahsoka, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, Creature Commandos, It: Welcome to Derry, Dexter: Resurrection & more!
Article Summary
- Dive into Dexter: Resurrection as director Marcos Siega confirms filming is underway.
- Exciting updates on Creature Commandos and its DCU ties are revealed.
- Check the latest on Disney+'s Ahsoka Season 2 casting.
- Get a sneak peek into Netflix's upcoming My Melody & Kuromi series.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Ahsoka, "Always Sunny"/Abbott Elementary, Netflix's My Melody & Kuromi, NBC's SNL, Netflix's Sakamoto Days, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Max's Creature Commandos, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, Netflix's Arcane, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Jean Smart/LA wildfires, NBC's Friends, Seth MacFarlane/LA Firefighters, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, January 10, 2024:
Ahsoka S02: Rory McCann Replacing Late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary: New Crossover Image Gallery Released
My Melody & Kuromi Preview: Netflix, Sanrio Series Arrives July 2025
SNL 50/50: Season 39 Sketch Wanted To "(Do It on My) Twin Bed"
Sakamoto Days: Netflix Anime Series Gets Final Trailer, Image Gallery
AEW Dynamite Review: Kenny Omega Can't Spoil WWE's Big Week
Creature Commandos: So How Long Has Batman Been in The DCU Anyway?
It: Welcome to Derry: Muschietti on Series Structure, 3-Season Plan
James Gunn Thanks Creature Commandos Team, Addresses CA Wildfires
Arcane: Is That a TV Series Tease in New "League of Legends" Trailer?
Dexter: Resurrection Director Marcos Siega Confirms Filming Underway
Smart: Ditch TV Awards Shows, Donate to Fire Victims, First Responders
Creature Commandos: How It's Looking Heading Into Season 2 (SPOILERS)
Friends Star David Schwimmer on Fans Still Yelling "Pivot" in Public
Family Guy: Seth MacFarlane, Brian Honor "Amazing" LA Firefighters
