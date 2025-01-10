Dexter: Resurrection, Creature Commandos & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Ahsoka, "Always Sunny"/Abbott Elementary, Netflix's My Melody & Kuromi, NBC's SNL, Netflix's Sakamoto Days, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Max's Creature Commandos, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, Netflix's Arcane, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Jean Smart/LA wildfires, NBC's Friends, Seth MacFarlane/LA Firefighters, and more!

Ahsoka S02: Rory McCann Replacing Late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary: New Crossover Image Gallery Released

My Melody & Kuromi Preview: Netflix, Sanrio Series Arrives July 2025

SNL 50/50: Season 39 Sketch Wanted To "(Do It on My) Twin Bed"

Sakamoto Days: Netflix Anime Series Gets Final Trailer, Image Gallery

AEW Dynamite Review: Kenny Omega Can't Spoil WWE's Big Week

Creature Commandos: So How Long Has Batman Been in The DCU Anyway?

It: Welcome to Derry: Muschietti on Series Structure, 3-Season Plan

James Gunn Thanks Creature Commandos Team, Addresses CA Wildfires

Arcane: Is That a TV Series Tease in New "League of Legends" Trailer?

Dexter: Resurrection Director Marcos Siega Confirms Filming Underway

Smart: Ditch TV Awards Shows, Donate to Fire Victims, First Responders

Creature Commandos: How It's Looking Heading Into Season 2 (SPOILERS)

Friends Star David Schwimmer on Fans Still Yelling "Pivot" in Public

Family Guy: Seth MacFarlane, Brian Honor "Amazing" LA Firefighters

