Superman Star Hoult Hopes His Lex Luthor Brings "Something Special"

Superman star Nicholas Hoult on wanting his Lex Luthor to bring "something special" and enjoying working with writer/director James Gunn.

As great of a source of information as DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has been about the upcoming David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman, the writer/director can only do so much. For this go-around, we're getting some insight into the Summer 2025-premiering film from someone who has a very vital role – Nicholas Hoult, aka Lex Luthor. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood (video below), Hoult teased that he's hoping he brought "something special" to The Man of Steel's arch-nemesis and shared what it was like working with Gunn.

"I'm a fan of Superman and Lex Luthor as a character, so hopefully we've done something special with it that people enjoy," Hould shared during the event's red carpet, noting that it was too soon to start comparing his portrayal to how previous actors tackled the role. In terms of the man behind the words and behind the camera, Hoult explained how Gunn made filming a special experience for him. "I just loved working with James Gunn," Hoult continued. "I think he's an incredible director and has such a great sense of that world, that story, those characters. I just put my trust in him."

Here's a look at a quick clip of what Hoult had to share about tackling such an iconic role in the upcoming DC Studios film:

Superman "Very Loyal" to Comics But Has "James Gunn Twist": Merced

Checking in with Josh Horowitz and his Happy Sad Confused podcast last week, Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) had a message to share with fans out there who have been wondering what they can expect from Gunn's efforts. "The whole movie is very loyal to the comic books but with a James Gunn twist. I really think it's funny, it's clever, it's heartwarming…at least, that was my experience on set. Obviously, things can change in the editing room but… God, I loved James," Merced shared, explaining how Gunn created a set environment that allowed the actors "room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role."

Merced continued, "He's so prepared. I could exhale on set and didn't need to worry about exhaling after because James is one of those people who knows exactly what he wants, will stop at nothing to get it, has a shot list, communicates with his team, and they're all prepared when they get there because they've worked with him for twenty plus years." The actress added, "When somebody is in charge and on it, you have room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role. That was the loveliest part of that experience."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

