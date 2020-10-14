Supernatural Final Eps Treat Show History "Properly": Jared Padalecki

With Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack's (Alexander Calvert) final seven-episode assault on God aka Chuck (Rob Benedict) currently underway, the SPN Family can expect a ton of interviews and nostalgic look-backs at the previous 14 seasons as well as how Ackles and Padalecki handled on a number of levels wrapping up a long-running series in the midst of a pandemic. Kicking off the run this week is EW, who spoke with the duo as well as co-showrunner Andrew Dabb on what it was like getting the production wheels spinning for what would be the last time (for now?).

Here are some of the highlights:

Padalecki on the five-month delay: "Since we started filming the pilot, it's the longest stretch we've had without being Sam and Dean."

Ackles on what it was like returning to film the long-running series' final hours: "It's like riding a bike. I feel like we've been playing these characters for so long, they're such a part of who we are, I think five years could've gone by and we would've laced up our boots and gotten in the car exactly the same as we always have."

Ackles on the hardest part of the COVID-19 mask protocols: "The hardest thing was doing the final two episodes with these people that we know so well and love and have been working with for so many years, and you can't see their faces. We couldn't see the smiles and we couldn't see the tears."

Dabb on how the break added to the impact of filming the final run: "I do think having the pause that we had has made this process feel a little bit more special and a little bit more joyous in a way. People came back for the last two episodes with a real renewed sense of energy and focus, and it shows in the stuff we're getting."

Dabb on the flashback episode still to come this season: "We see the case that kind of brought them together as hunters, the first case young Sam and young Dean worked together to a conclusion."

Padalecki on what impact the remaining episodes will have on the overarching storyline with Chuck aka God: "The writers were aware that it's the end of an era, it's the end of 15 years, and so it's not like all of a sudden the series finale is, like, 'Oh, we better wrap this up.' It's a slower build, and it treats the history of the show properly."

To find out how many boxes of tissues Dabb says the SPN Family says they'll need for the finale and which episode Ackles described as "monumental," check out the rest of the piece here.

Here's a look at the official promo for the next episode "Gimme Shelter," followed by an overview of the episode as well as for the following episodes "Drag Me Away (From You)" and "Unity":

Supernatural season 15, episode 15 "Gimme Shelter": MATT COHEN DIRECTS – Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) go off in search of Amara (guest star Emily Swallow). Matt Cohen directed the episode written by Davy Perez. Supernatural season 15, episode 16 "Drag Me Away (From You)": FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meghan Fitzmartin. Supernatural season 15, episode 17 "Unity": ONE WAY OR ANOTHER – Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert) who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn.

In the following two clips, Padalecki, Ackles, Collins, and Calvert discuss if Jack can be the answer to God that Sam, Dean, and Castiel need; and how their ability to "Never Stop Fighting" defines the core of what the Winchesters are all about:

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Au Revoir (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo) Here's a look back at the teaser "Exhaust," with two ways to take the title's meaning. Sure, it could mean what Baby leaves behind as the Impala double-times it out of another deadly situation- or it could mean what God's been doing to our heroes this entire time, softening them up for "The End." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XF2w95yiLXE Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supernatural | Exhaust | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XF2w95yiLXE)