Supernatural Finale Would've Reunited Familiar Faces, Killed Kansas

When we're writing about Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles now, it usually has to do with Padalecki playing Cordell Walker on The CW's Walker or Ackles getting ready to take on the role of Soldier Boy during the third season of Eric Kripke's Amazon Prime series The Boys. But when the last project you were on ran for 15 seasons (and wrapped up with a series finale that let's just say not everyone was the biggest fans of), you have to expect that some revisiting every now and then is par the course (until the reunion limited series five years from now, probably). By now, the Supernatural family knows that the series suffered from a finale impacted by COVID delays and concerns, and now co-showrunner Andrew Dabb is offering more details on what was supposed to go down.

While Sam and Dean were still going to meet up in Heaven in the manner in which it ended up going down, Dabb reveals in a book from production designer Jerry Wanek that Heaven was going to find one helluva' reunion inside of Harvelle's."Dean was always going to end up in Heaven, and we were always going to see Sam's life in fast-forward, but those final moments were supposed to take place somewhere else. When Bob Singer and I sat down to talk about season 15, and our inevitable end, we came up with something that felt like a fitting version of Sam and Dean's Heaven: all the people the boys had met along the way (or, at least, those we could convince to fly to Vancouver) crowded into a re-built Roadhouse, as the band Kansas played our (official unofficial) theme song: 'Carry on Wayward Son'," Dabb explained in the book (though having Kansas play means they died and while I understand the way the circle of life works, that just feels a little too real). But many well-intended plans were squashed because of the pandemic- and unfortunately, this was one of them.

Dabb continued, "When we opened back up in August, getting that many people in an enclosed space, much less traveling some of our favorites from LA and making them quarantine two weeks for what would be a half day's work, just wasn't realistic. Even Kansas, always game, didn't feel like they could make that trip, which we completely understood. And so that Supernatural ending … ended. I love what we have now, Dean in the car on the open road, but I have to admit that I sometimes think about our original idea — all of Sam and Dean's family and friends, and one of the greatest rock bands ever on a masterpiece of a set, and I miss is … even though it never really existed."