Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Takes One for the Fam; Sad SPN Tape Ball

As much fun as we had with Bravelecki yesterday, today's Supernatural update brings us back to the set- but for a very good and useful reason. By now, the SPN Family is more than aware of how the COVID pandemic made a mess of the long-running CW series' 15th and final season- with the remaining seven episodes set to air this fall (more on that below). Earlier this month, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and the show's team resumed production on the remaining two episodes. Now, as thrilled as fans were with the news there was also a concern for everyone to keep themselves healthy and safe- SPN fans would rather wait. On Wednesday, Padalecki posted an image as he was getting his COVID test with the caption, "The things I do for Sam Winchester…. 🤦‍♂️🤮 #spnfamily #supernatural #MyBrainHurts."

We're really big fans of the move for two reasons. First, it was a respectful gesture to offer concerned fans. But the other reason is the one we lean on the most: showing everyone the importance of COVID testing and having health/safety protocols in place. Here's a look at Padalecki's Instagram post:

But because we're cruel, we've thrown in a bonus post from the SPN Tape Ball that brings out all the feels and yet made us laugh at the same time:

With the first of the final episodes premiering on Thursday, October 8, at 8 p.m. and a series finale locked in for Thursday, November 19, at 9 p.m. (preceded by one-hour wrap-up special Supernatural: The Long Road Home), here's a look at the end of the road for our heroes- but will it be a journey that ends with the Winchesters saving the day one last time- or with the destruction of everything?

A Look Back at When the "Supernatural" Heartbreak Began

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"