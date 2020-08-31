Supernatural Season 15 Trailer: For Sam & Dean, It's Their Last Chance

With the first of the final episodes premiering on Thursday, October 8, at 8 p.m. and a series finale locked in for Thursday, November 19, at 9 p.m. (preceded by one-hour wrap-up special Supernatural: The Long Road Home), the SPN Family is getting another look at the end of the road for Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and the rest of "Team Winchester" as their battle against God (Rob Benedict) for the very existence of everything comes to a head – but before the final tears are shed, "Run Baby Run" shows us one more time that the Winchesters never go down without a fight:

Here's a reminder of the previously-released teaser to fan the SPN flames a little higher:

A Look Back at When the "Supernatural" Heartbreak Began

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"