Supernatural, Walker Worlds Collide as Jared Padalecki Defines Himself

With Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) hauling-ass down a one-way dirt road for a final standoff with Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict) on The CW's Supernatural, we've been trying to offer the SPN Family some well-rounded coverage heading into the series finale. One of our favorite updates related to the video Padalecki posted via social media last week urging those watching to use this time to define who they want to be and not let others do the defining for them: "YOU DEFINE YOU." The motto also served as the basis for a limited edition series of items sold through Stands to help fund worthy causes (definitely worth checking out here).

Well, we have a social media coda to add to that, courtesy of the great image Padalecki shared below where we begin to see his transition from Sam Winchester to Cordell Walker (actually, it was apparently an extra promo image for Stand). And being a little bit SPN and a little bit Walker is okay because it's him defining him. Also, just an FYI: the 18th episode of the sixth season "Frontierland" foreshadowed Padalecki's 2020 future when Dean introduced them as, "Marshall Eastwood. Clint Eastwood. This here is…uh, … Walker. He's a Texas Ranger."

Here's a look at the official promo for the next episode "Gimme Shelter," followed by an overview of the episode as well as for the following episodes "Drag Me Away (From You)" and "Unity":

Supernatural season 15, episode 15 "Gimme Shelter": MATT COHEN DIRECTS – Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) go off in search of Amara (guest star Emily Swallow). Matt Cohen directed the episode written by Davy Perez. Supernatural season 15, episode 16 "Drag Me Away (From You)": FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meghan Fitzmartin. Supernatural season 15, episode 17 "Unity": ONE WAY OR ANOTHER – Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert) who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn.

In the following two clips, Padalecki, Ackles, Collins, and Calvert discuss if Jack can be the answer to God that Sam, Dean, and Castiel need; and how their ability to "Never Stop Fighting" defines the core of what the Winchesters are all about:

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day:

Here's a look back at the teaser "Exhaust," with two ways to take the title's meaning. Sure, it could mean what Baby leaves behind as the Impala double-times it out of another deadly situation- or it could mean what God's been doing to our heroes this entire time, softening them up for "The End."