Surprise John Cena Crushes AEW at WWE Money in the Bank

The Chadster reveals how John Cena's shocking WWE Money in the Bank appearance nullified AEW's Wembley Stadium plans! Tony Khan in shambles!

Mark it on the calendar, wrestling fans, because The Chadster has some earth-shattering news to share! WWE made quite a statement this afternoon when the iconic John Cena made a surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank. 🤩 Just when AEW's Cody Rhodes had defeated Dominik Mysterio at the O2 arena in London, Cena popped in and shook the whole place up!

Oh sure, Cena's delivery might have rubbed The Chadster the wrong way a little as he questioned the decision-making of WWE officials, but in the grand scheme of things, it's all part of the game. Because you know what? Cena set the stage for what could well be a historic moment – a WrestleMania right there in London! 🇬🇧 Auughh man! So unfair! AEW's trying to pull off a stunt running Wembley Stadium later this year, but WWE ain't gonna let that slide.

It wasn't just Cena's patriotic push for WrestleMania that got the crowd buzzing. No, Grayson Waller showed up to lock horns with Cena on the topic, disparaging London and suggesting a WrestleMania in Australia instead. 🇦🇺 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Mini drama ensued when Waller tried to corner Cena for a match in Australia to revitalise his career. But the scene reached a boiling point when Waller, refusing to take no for an answer, attacked Cena from behind. But Cena ain't no pushover. He delivered a crowd-pleasing Attitude Adjustment and made his exit, leaving a trail of excitement behind him.

Now, let's get real about AEW's so-called 'achievement'. The Chadster spits out his White Claw thinking about how just a month ago, AEW sold over 60,000 tickets to Wembley Stadium for All In in August. 😳 But guess what? That means NOTHING now. Absolutely zilch!

And let's talk about AEW's billionaire owner, Tony Khan. Oh, how he must be feeling the sting of WWE's victory right now! "Wipe those tears and try again, TK," The Chadster wants to say. Because WWE has effectively nullified AEW's BIG achievement with Cena's surprise appearance and the mention of WrestleMania in London.

The Chadster wholeheartedly believes that this has been the most glorious moment of his entire life, finally seeing WWE turn the tides in their favor. It's high time AEW and Tony Khan steered clear of The Chadster's dreams and realized they really don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Today, The Chadster drives his Mazda Miata with a wide grin, blasting his favorite Smash Mouth tracks, because what better way to celebrate WWE's triumphant moment? 🎉🙌 Thank you John Cena!

