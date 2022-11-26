Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Championship at Survivor Series

Ronda Rousey successfully defended her Smackdown Championship against Shotzi at Survivor Series, despite some spirited ringside antics from Shotzi. Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you live coverage of the most important form of entertainment in the world: pro wrestling.

WWE Smackdown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi

Here is what I had to say about this match in the liveblog, comrades:

WWE Hall-of-Famer Ozzy Osborne promoted his new album, Patient #9. Then Shotzi came out. I'm glad they gave her back her tank, comrades. I drive one myself. Couldn't Triple H have gotten her last name back too? Ronda Rousey came out with Shayna Baszler, but Shotzi was alone. Two women vs. one. A woman with two name vs. a woman with one. That is not equitable, comrades! I demand that one of Ronda Rousey's names be taken from her and redistributed to Shotzi. Ronda didn't really take Shotzi Rousey seriously at the beginning of the match, putting her in ankle lock and mocking her. Shotzi made her pay for it for a bit, but ended up back in the ankle lock again, and then an arm bar, all the while with Ronda making fun of her. Shotzi paid her back with a very ugly DDT on the apron, taking the fight outside, where she hit a crossbody onto Ronda and Shayna into a row of indie wrestlers pretending to be fans in the front row at ringside. Back inside, Ronda hit Piper's Pit and then ther armbar to make Shotzi tap out. The match wasn't long and it wasn't pretty, and Ronda got no comeuppance for her attitude, but it was nice to see Shotzi get a high-profile title match. Until next match, comrades… socialism or death!

This match only got one tweet, but it was the best spot:

Survivor Series: War Games is taking place tonight at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The show is airing live on Peacock and the WWE Network, and Bleeding Cool is covering it live. For more live results from WWE Survivor Series: War Games, click here.

WWE Survivor Series: War Games Full Card

Survivor Series: War Games will consist of just five matches, comrades, though two of them are War Games matches and will probably take close to an hour each. In the men's War Games match, The Bloodline — Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa — will take on the team of The Brawling Brutes — Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland — along with Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. In the women's War Games match, Damage CTRL — Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai — will be joined by Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross to face the team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch. But there are three more matches also taking place at Survivor Series. Ronda Rousey will defend the Smackdown Women's Championship against Shotzi. Seth Rollins will defend the United States Championship in a triple-threat match with Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. And AJ Styles will take on Finn Balor with The OC and Judgment Day watching from ringside.

How to Watch Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series: War Games takes place tonight, Saturday, November 26th starting at 8E/5P, comrades. You can stream it on Peacock in the United States or on the WWE Network internationally. In my country, I make sure that Survivor Series airs on every channel, and citizens may be stopped in the street at any time by my secret police and asked questions about it. If they don't know the answer, it's straight into the dungeons! So if you're planning on any world travel, comrades, make sure you at least check back later to see the results, even if you don't watch the show. We wouldn't want there to be any… misunderstandings. Haw haw haw!