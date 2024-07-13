Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Joe Biden, kevin nash, wrestling

Kevin Nash Joins Calls for Joe Biden to Relinquish Nomination

Comrades! El Presidente reports on Kevin Nash's political powerbomb as he joins the chorus calling for Biden to tag out of the presidential race

Article Summary Legendary wrestler Kevin Nash calls for Joe Biden to relinquish the Democratic nomination.

Nash likens Biden's performance to Tom Brady's fight with age, advocating for change.

Biden's debate struggle sparks Nash's critique, spotlighting Democratic Party's depth.

El Presidente weighs in, comparing political upheaval to his own dictatorial dilemmas.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious underground bunker beneath the presidential palace, where I am currently engaged in a heated game of chess with the ghost of Fidel Castro. But fear not, for I have momentarily paused our otherworldly match to bring you the latest news from the world of American politics and professional wrestling! Today, I have a juicy story for you that combines two of my greatest passions: the machinations of capitalist democracy and the theatrical drama of sports entertainment. It seems that Kevin Nash, the legendary wrestler known for his devastating Jackknife Powerbomb and impeccable hair, has body-slammed his way into the political arena. Nash has joined the growing chorus of voices calling for President Joe Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee for the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Now, comrades, as you know, I have had my fair share of dealings with American presidents. Why, just last week, I was arm-wrestling with Jimmy Carter over the last bottle of peanut oil in my private bomb shelter. But I digress. The situation with Biden has become as precarious as my own grip on power during the Great Empanada Uprising of 2018.

It seems that since Biden's less-than-stellar performance in the recent presidential debate, where he appeared more disoriented than I did after accidentally inhaling my own experimental truth serum, the calls for his resignation have been growing louder than the chants of "What?" at a Stone Cold Steve Austin rally. Over a dozen Democratic lawmakers, high-profile donors like George Clooney (who, I might add, once challenged me to a mustache-growing contest and lost spectacularly), and various pundits and media outlets have all suggested it might be time for Biden to tag out.

But what does the Big Daddy Cool have to say about this political powderkeg? Let's examine Nash's tweets, shall we?

As each day passes I feel dragged deeper into the abyss. @JoeBiden was a fantastic president . Just as @TomBrady came to the realization, no one beats "Father Time". George Clooney is spot on. Our party is not a one trick pony cult. Our bullpen is deep. Democracy is at stake — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Ah, comrades, Nash speaks with the wisdom of a man who has seen many battles, both in the squared circle and in the political arena. He compares Biden's situation to that of Tom Brady, the American football player who realized it was time to hang up his cleats before he started throwing more interceptions than I have political prisoners. Nash argues that the Democratic Party is not a "one trick pony cult," unlike my own glorious People's Party of Eternal Revolutionary Triumph, which is most certainly not a cult, no matter what the CIA says.

But wait, there's more! Nash follows up with another tweet that hits harder than a steel chair to the back:

The debate was like watching a stroke victim. We should handle this as exactly that. It's not one bad day, it's an increasingly problematic situation. Our country deserves the best our party has for the position. It wasn't easy a Valley Forge,by any means necessary. My vote will… — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Ouch! Nash pulls no punches here, comparing Biden's debate performance to that of a stroke victim. This reminds me of the time I accidentally referred to my Minister of Propaganda as my "Minister of Truth" during a live broadcast. The poor man hasn't been seen since, but I'm sure he's just on an extended vacation.

Nash argues that this isn't just a one-off bad day for Biden, but an "increasingly problematic situation." He believes the country deserves the best the Democratic Party has to offer, invoking the spirit of Valley Forge to emphasize the gravity of the situation. It's clear that Nash is ready to use his political leverage "by any means necessary," which, I must say, is a phrase that always warms my dictatorial heart.

Now, comrades, it's worth noting that Biden has so far resisted these calls to step down with the stubbornness of a mule – or as we say in my country, "con la terquedad de un burro." He insists that he's the only one who can defeat the former president and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump, and prevent the implementation of the fascist dictatorship plan, Project 2025, which I suspect is completely plagiarized from my bestselling autobiography. I'm not saying I can confirm this, comrades, but if the plan involves replacing all government employees with animatronic figures from Disney's Hall of Presidents, the Republican party will be receiving a sternly worded cease and desist letter. But you didn't hear that from me, comrades.

A lot of people are pretending that Project 2025 isn't that bad. A lot of people are pretending that Donald Trump has no clue what it is. Here are the facts, and they are scary. Listen to this Harvard and Yale Law School Graduate @DariaRoseReal explain it to you in detail. pic.twitter.com/tbiCko1M4f — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 13, 2024 Show Full Tweet

As your beloved El Presidente, I must say that this situation reminds me of the time I considered stepping down as Supreme Leader for Life. It was right after I had accidentally declared war on Switzerland, mistaking it for Sweden during a particularly rowdy game of Risk with Kim Jong-un. But then I remembered that without me, who would ensure that our glorious nation remained the world's leading exporter of communist coffee beans?

Less than a day after his tweets, Nash seemed impressed with President Biden's performance at a campaign rally in Michigan. Could Biden be poised to pull off a classic wrestling comeback, like Hulk Hogan? Biden has already adopted the signature orange tan shared by Hogan and Trump. Perhaps he could appear more youthful if he donned a red and yellow bandanna and started calling everyone "brother." Democracy is at stake here, after all.

In conclusion, comrades, it seems that the world of professional wrestling and American politics continue to intertwine in ways that would make even the most creative booker's head spin. Will Biden heed the calls of Kevin Nash and others to step down? Or will he continue to fight, like Ric Flair at the upcoming second entry in the ppv trilogy, Ric Flair's Last Match 2: This Time It's Lastier?

Only time will tell, my friends. But one thing is certain – in the grand spectacle of American democracy, the plot twists are more unpredictable than a Royal Rumble, and the stakes are higher than Snoop Dogg at a Willie Nelson concert.

This is El Presidente, signing off from my bunker, where I must now return to my chess game with Castro's ghost. He keeps trying to make "socialist" moves with the pawns, but I've assured him that in chess, as in life, there is no ethical consumption under capitalism. Viva la revolución, comrades!

