Stephanie Vaquer "Abruptly" Departs CMLL and NJPW; WWE or AEW Bound?

Greetings, my fellow wrestling enthusiasts! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you from my luxurious underground bunker beneath the ring at Arena México. Today, I bring you news that has shaken the very foundations of lucha libre and puroresu alike! Comrades, it seems that Stephanie Vaquer has decided to depart from the hallowed ranks of CMLL and NJPW, citing personal reasons. This news hit me harder than the time Fidel Castro challenged me to a game of competitive dominos! But fear not, for El Presidente is here to break down this shocking turn of events and what it means for the future of women's wrestling.

First and foremost, let us pour out a little of our finest tequila for the sudden vacancy left by Vaquer in this weekend's FantasticaMania event in San Jose. The scheduled match against Lluvia will no longer take place, leaving a Vaquer-shaped hole in our hearts and the card. But as they say in the world of lucha libre, "The show must go on!" Or was that the CIA agent I had tied up in my basement who said that? I get confused sometimes.

📄 ANUNCIO ESPECIAL CMLL-NJPW

Queremos informarles que Stephanie Vaquer de forma abrupta nos ha comunicado que no participará, porrazones personales, en su próximo combate en FantasticaMania USA. A partir de hoy, también deja de pertenecer al talento del CMLL y NJPW. pic.twitter.com/OhsxtHeRDw — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Speaking of confusion, comrades, CMLL has wasted no time in stripping Vaquer of both the CMLL World Women's Championship and the World Women's Tag Team Championship. It's a move more ruthless than my own seizure of power in my glorious nation! But fear not, for where there is loss, there is also opportunity. This Saturday at FantasticaMania USA, we will witness the crowning of a new CMLL World Women's Champion in a thrilling three-way match featuring Lluvia from CMLL, Viva Van from NJPW, and Willow Nightingale from AEW. It's like a mini-summit of world leaders, but with less political tension, more high-flying action, and a higher chance the U.S. representative will remain awake and lucid!

Now, some of you may be wondering, "El Presidente, what of Vaquer's recent loss of the NJPW Strong Women's Championship to Mercedes Moné at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event?" Ah, comrades, that match was as intense as the time I arm-wrestled Vladimir Putin for the last bottle of vodka at the Dictators' Annual Picnic! Despite the loss, Vaquer's performance was nothing short of spectacular, catching the eyes of both AEW and WWE talent scouts.

Which brings me to my next point, dear readers. My sources, who are definitely not the same CIA spies I've been interrogating for weeks, but instead are readers of comrade Sean Ross Sapp's Fightful, tell me that both AEW and WWE have shown interest in acquiring Vaquer's talents. It's like a capitalist bidding war, but for once, I approve! However, if I were a betting man (which I am, especially when it comes to rigged elections), I'd put my money on WWE being the more likely destination for our departed luchadora.

Ironically, it seems that WWE's interest in Vaquer stems from her performance at the Forbidden Door event. Who knew that crossing forbidden doors could lead to new opportunities? It reminds me of the time I snuck into a CIA black site disguised as a pizza delivery man. Let's just say those agents got more than they bargained for with their "extra toppings," if you catch my drift, comrades.

In all seriousness, comrades, this sudden departure of Stephanie Vaquer marks a significant shift in the landscape of women's wrestling. Her contributions to both CMLL and NJPW have been nothing short of revolutionary, much like my own contributions to the field of tropical dictatorship fashion. We can only speculate on the personal reasons behind her decision, but one thing is certain: wherever Vaquer goes next, she will undoubtedly continue to make waves in the wrestling world.

As we eagerly await news of Vaquer's next move, let us turn our attention to the upcoming FantasticaMania USA event. The three-way match for the CMLL World Women's Championship promises to be a spectacle of international proportions. Will Lluvia keep the title in CMLL? Will Viva Van bring it to NJPW? Or will Willow Nightingale score a surprise victory for AEW? The possibilities are as endless as the list of countries I'm no longer allowed to visit!

In conclusion, comrades, while we may mourn the departure of Stephanie Vaquer from CMLL and NJPW, we must also celebrate the exciting future that lies ahead. Whether she ends up in WWE, AEW, or decides to join me in my quest for global domination (a man can dream, no?), one prospect is unambiguous: the world of professional wrestling is in for a treat.

And remember, my friends, in the immortal words of Karl Marx, "Workers of the world, unite!" Or was it "Luchadores del mundo, unmask!"? Either way, keep supporting your favorite wrestlers, promotions, and benevolent dictators. This is El Presidente, signing off from the secret tunnel connecting Arena México to the Pentagon. Until next time, viva la lucha libre!

