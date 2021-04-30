Sweet Tooth: Jeff Lemire Shares Look at When He First Met Gus & More

Earlier this week, we were introduced to Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth via the series' official trailer- and if that's a sign of things to come, the streaming service could have something very, very special on its hands. Stemming from Team Downey's Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran and set to premiere on June 4, Sweet Tooth introduces viewers to Gus (Christian Convery)- part deer, part boy- who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins. One of those most invested in how the story translates from page-to-screen would definitely be Lemire- but from what you can tell from his recent social media posts showcasing the first time he met Convery as well as the time he spent with "Sweet Tooth's other two dads," Will Forte and director Mickle.

Now here's a look at Lemire's posts where he shares his memories from being on location for filming:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Lemire (@jefflemire)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Lemire (@jefflemire)

Now here's your look at the official teaser trailer and series overview for Sweet Tooth– beginning its journey on Netflix on June 4, 2021:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sweet Tooth | Teaser Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrBw0pbF11s)

Ten years ago "The Great Crumble" wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what's left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

Netflix's Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Dania Ramirez (Tell Me a Story, Devious Maids), and Neil Sandilands (The Flash), and Stefania LaVie Owen (Messiah, Chance), with James Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) serving as the voice of the show's narrator. Mickle was also been tapped to direct, as he was for the Team Downey-produced Hulu pilot. Schwartz, Mickle, Downey Jr., and Downey executive produce alongside Team Downey's Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Evan Moore is set to produce the series, which hails from Warner Bros. TV.