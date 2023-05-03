Sweet Tooth Renewed for Season 3; Netflix Confirms Final Season Netflix confirmed that the Christian Convery-starring adaptation of Jeff Lemire's Sweet Tooth will end its run with a third & final season.

Less than a week after the second season hit the streaming service, we're learning this morning that Gus' (Christian Convery) journey will continue for a third and final season. Following up on yesterday's news of an early renewal for The Diplomat, Netflix dropped a teaser this morning confirming that its adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book Sweet Tooth will be returning for a final run.

"In a lot of ways, it's exactly the story that I imagined we would tell, and in a lot of ways, it takes on its own life," said creator, showrunner & executive producer Jim Mickle. "At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus' story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus' journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they've come from, and where they're going. Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn't see in Season 1 or 2." Here's a look at what the cast had to share earlier today, followed by a look back at the second season:

Now, here's a look at the official trailer for the second season of Netflix's Sweet Tooth (followed by a look at the season overview and previously-released teaser trailer), with the season currently streaming:

As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.

The streaming series stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle, and Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox; with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

Based on the DC/Vertigo Comics comic book series by Jeff Lemire and produced by Warner Bros. Television, Netflix's Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Mickle, as well as Team Downey's Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran (with Evan Moore co-executive producing)