Sweet Tooth S02: Murray, Sandilands & Williams Now Series Regs; 2 Join Naledi Murray, Neil Sandilands & Marlon Williams are Sweet Tooth Season 2 series regulars; Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. & Yonas Kibreab join.

With filming having wrapped last summer, we have some major casting updates to pass along concerning the upcoming second season of Netflix's Christian Convery (Gus)-starring adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth to pass along. Recurring actors Naledi Murray (Wendy), Neil Sandilands (General Abbot), and Marlon Williams (Johnny Abbot) have all been upped to series regulars, with Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. (Circle Of Sisters Expo) & Yonas Kibreab (Blood Moon) also joining the cast as series regulars (with Cooper tapped to play Teddy Turtle & Kibreab aboard to play Finn Fox). In addition, the streaming series cast includes Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Will Forte as Richard, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

In Season 2, as a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.

Jim Mickle returns as showrunner, writer, director & executive producer of Netflix's Sweet Tooth, which is produced by Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television. Team Downey's Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., and Amanda Burrell executive produce alongside Linda Moran (with Team Downey's Evan Moore co-executive producing).