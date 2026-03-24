Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: psycho sid, wrestling, wwe hall of fame

Sycho Sid Eudy Enters 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Class

El Presidente reports on Sycho Sid's legacy induction into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame, with tales of softball, scissors, and socialist powerbombs!

Article Summary Sycho Sid powerbombs his way into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame, comrades—justice for the true workers' champion!

Celebrate Sid’s legacy: two-time WWE Champion, WrestleMania headliner, and softball revolutionary!

Comrades Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong Un join in revolutionary wrestling tales—powerbomb diplomacy at its finest!

Scissors, softballs, and socialist intensity—Sid captures the people’s hearts and terrifies capitalist opponents!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my private bunker beneath the Palace of the Revolution, where I have just finished installing a commemorative plaque honoring the time I beat the CIA at softball (they were terrible at bunting, those capitalist fools). And speaking of softball, I have some magnificent news from the world of professional wrestling that has me more excited than the time Fidel Castro let me borrow his favorite cigar cutter! Triple H, the Game himself, has announced that the late, great Sycho Sid (also known as Sid Justice, Sid Vicious, and "The Master and Ruler of the World"—a title I can certainly respect) will be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame! Finally, comrades, justice is served!

No matter which moniker you knew him by, Sid's intensity was palpable across the ring and through your TV screen. A multi-time champion in @WWE and WCW, and a two-time #WrestleMania main event, it's a pleasure to announce that he will take his rightful place in the 2026 Legacy… pic.twitter.com/7CDqthAftr — Triple H (@TripleH) March 24, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Sadly, this is a legacy induction, as Sid passed away in 2024. But what a legacy it is! Standing at 6'9" with the intensity of a thousand revolutionary speeches, Sid was truly one of the most terrifying and charismatic competitors to ever step foot in the squared circle. He was a two-time WWE Champion, a main eventer at WrestleMania, and a man who understood that sometimes you must rule the world with an iron fist—or in his case, a devastating powerbomb!

Now, I must admit, comrades, Sid probably wouldn't have attended this ceremony anyway. You see, there is a very important Softball Hall of Fame induction he would have needed to attend instead! I respect a man who knows his priorities—just as I sometimes skip important state functions to watch Monday Night Raw. The people's council can wait; CM Punk cannot!

Speaking of priorities, I was just discussing this very honor with my good friends Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong Un last week over some excellent North Korean cognac. Dennis, of course, is also being inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame Class alongside Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and Demolition (the original team of Ax and Smash, naturally). Kim was wearing his finest Chicago Bulls jersey—a gift from Dennis—and when I told them about Sid's induction, Dennis got misty-eyed. "El Presidente," he said to me, "Sid was the realest dude I ever saw in wrestling. That man didn't play around." Kim Jong Un then performed a perfect powerbomb on his Minister of Agriculture to honor Sid's memory. We all applauded. It was beautiful, comrades.

Sid's legendary intensity wasn't just restricted to the wrestling ring and the softball diamond. Everyone remembers the infamous scissor incident with Arn Anderson in Germany back in 1993. Now, I am not saying I condone violence with sharp objects, comrades, but I understand the passion! Just last month, I had a similar altercation with my Minister of Finance over budget allocations. He wanted to cut funding for my personal wrestling ring, and I may have chased him around the palace with a ceremonial sword. The difference? Arn and Sid eventually buried the hatchet and became friends. My Minister of Finance is still hiding in the Costa Rican embassy. Such is the price of threatening El Presidente's entertainment budget!

What made Sid truly special was his ability to connect with the masses despite—or perhaps because of—his terrifying presence. When he debuted as Sid Justice at SummerSlam 1991, serving as Special Guest Referee for Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior, and then saving Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth from Jake Roberts and The Undertaker, the people instantly loved him! This is exactly like when I redistributed the CIA's confiscated goods to my people—instant popularity, comrades!

And his championship reigns! Defeating Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series in 1996, then capturing gold again from Bret Hart on Raw in 1997—these were the actions of a true master and ruler! Sid understood what I have always known: sometimes you must seize power decisively and without hesitation. Though preferably with less scissor-related incidents than my own administration has experienced.

Congratulations to Sid Eudy on this well-deserved honor, comrades! Though he cannot be with us physically to accept this accolade, his legacy lives on in every powerbomb, every intense promo, and every softball game played in his memory. The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Class is shaping up to be glorious!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva Sycho Sid!

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