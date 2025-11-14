Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Talamasca, Talamasca: The Secret Order

Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E05 Preview: Jasper Wants Guy to Say It

Things get tense between Guy and Jasper in these previews for AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E05: "The Puzzle Palace."

Article Summary Guy and Jasper face rising tension in and around the London Mother House in Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E05.

The episode promises music surprises for The Vampire Lestat fans and high-stakes power plays.

Helen steps in to help Guy as loyalties and motives are questioned within the Talamasca order.

New sneak peeks reveal mounting conflict, secrets, and alliances that could shape the season finale.

We've got a whole lot of reasons to be excited about this weekend's next chapter of AMC's Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order. Along with being the penultimate episode of the season, fans were given a heads-up that S01E05: "The Puzzle Palace" would include some music that The Vampire Lestat fans will definitely want to check out. We also have Guy (Denton) way in over his head and needing Helen (Elizabeth McGovern) to save his ass. That brings us to two new sneak peeks that we have waiting for you below, as we get a better sense of just how bad things get between Guy and Jasper (William Fichtner). Speaking of Jasper, he makes it clear exactly who's running the London Mother House – but does he truly understand the power that he's dealing with?

Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E05 "The Puzzle Palace" Preview

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 5: "The Puzzle Palace" – Jasper and Guy come head-to-head at the London Mother House. Helen's motives are questioned. Guy and Doris become closer. Loren and Ridge are on the verge of discovering an important revelation. Written by Mark Lafferty & Vinnie Wilhelm, here's a look at a sneak peek and image gallery, followed by the series overview and a look behind the scenes of the season's fourth episode:

Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) is on the cusp of graduating law school when he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secret society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

Along with Denton, the series also stars Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens. In addition, Jason Schwartzman guest stars, and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Talamasca agent Raglan James) reprise their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat as crossover characters in the new series.

McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!