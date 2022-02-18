Tales of the Walking Dead: Olivia Munn, Jessie T. Usher Among 5 Cast

And the casting machine for AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead continues to roll along with five more familiar names set to join the Summer 2022-debuting anthology series. Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan), and Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys) are reportedly set to join the ever-expanding cast. Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop) were previously announced to be joining the spinoff anthology series.

In addition, Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds, Bosch) will each direct one episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) directing three episodes. With each standalone episode focusing on both new & familiar faces from the franchise's universe and serving as a springboard for potential spinoffs, TWDU CCO Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Channing Powell (writer-producer, The Walking Dead & Fear the Walking Dead) will executive produce.

"Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories. We're excited for them to come walk with us," said Gimple in a statement. "Somehow we have lucked into the greatest cast — Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan… We've been hoping these episodes will feel like unique, little films and with this range of actors, we are well on our way," Powell added. "'The Walking Dead' is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, at the time the news was first announced. "We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of 'Tales of the Walking Dead' will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like 'The Twilight Zone' and, more recently, 'Black Mirror,' and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world."