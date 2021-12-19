Tay Conti Deactivates Twitter After Sammy Guevara Calls Off Marriage

Another relationship has been ruined by AEW. Just as Tony Khan ruined The Chadster's own marriage by beating WWE in the ratings and causing The Chadster to become sexually impotent, so too has AEW ruined Sammy Guevara's relationship by allowing him to propose to his high school sweetheart on television, which everybody who knows anything about professional wrestling (so not Tony Khan) knows is the kiss of death for any relationship. The TNT Champion posted a joint statement from himself and his ex-fiance, Pam, on Twitter revealing that the marriage is off!

"I know a lot of you have supported us for a long time and we have appreciated it so much over the past several years," Guevara wrote. "Since you've all given us so much love and support we figured we owed it to y'all to let you know that we are no longer in a relationship. We still love each other and wish nothing but the best for one another. We would appreciate your kindness and respect our privacy during this time."

Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! The Chadster hopes you're proud of yourself. But not to be outdone, AEW's fans immediately took to Twitter to prove that they are even worse than their leader. Many fans have wondered whether Sammy Guevara and AEW star Tay Conti are an item due to the pair's on-screen interactions on Guevara's Youtube Vlog. In fact, the pair even addressed that on one of the Vlogs, admitting that fans believe they're sleeping together. So naturally, the fans blamed Conti for the breakup and Conti deactivated her Twitter account shortly after Guevara's statement went live. Twitter allows accounts to remain inactive for 30 days before being permanently deleted, so it's likely Conti will return once the heat dies down.

But let The Chadster be clear about something: it is in no way Tay Conti's fault that Sammy Guevara and his fiance broke up, regardless of whether or not anything is going on between the two of them, which is only their business unless they choose to make it public. The fault in this breakup lies with one person alone: Tony Khan. Maybe Tony Khan should leave Twitter, which would also prevent him from making statements about AEW's ratings performance that only serve to really cheese The Chadster off and exacerbate his sexual impotence. It may be too late for Pam and Sammy, but The Chadster and Keighleyanne could still work things out if AEW goes out of business and WWE returns to its rightful place as the greatest and most beloved wrestling company in the world.