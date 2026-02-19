Posted in: A24, TV | Tagged: a24, Glen Powell, JT Mollner, roy lee, texas chainsaw massacre

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Series May Explore Leatherface's Origins

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre series from A24, Glen Powell, JT Mollner, and Roy Lee may be an origin story for the family.

Article Summary A24 acquires Texas Chainsaw Massacre rights and plans a new TV series with top creators attached.

The new series may explore Leatherface’s origins and the early years of his infamous family.

Franchise has struggled with poor sequels and prequels since the acclaimed 2003 remake.

A24 aims to revive Texas Chainsaw Massacre by delving deep into its horror roots and legacy.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is the horror franchise that has squandered all of its goodwill and become an example of what happens when you run out of interesting stories, and you just become a shell of a concept that gets by on name alone. Looking to fix that is A24, which recently won the rights to the franchise and is looking to turn it into a series from creators JT Mollner, Glen Powell, and Roy Lee. Dread Central asked Lee about the series' direction and whether it might be an origin story set in the early years. His response was: "That's the idea. That's going to be something like that,"

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Is On Life Support. Can It Be Saved?

The franchise that A24 is taking over used to be one of the most respected in Hollywood. The original is considered one of the best horror films ever made, and the second one has a devoted fan base. In 2003, Michael Bay produced a remake that was incredibly successful and holds up to this day, but it spawned a bunch of truly terrible sequels, prequels, and everything in between, capped off by the last entry in the franchise, released by Netflix in 2022. It has lain dormant since, and rightfully so.

The right people need to be behind this kind of horror; it cannot be just a straight slasher film. The fans of the property see right through that, and it is why none of the attempts in the last 23 years have succeeded as that remake did. I think A24 is on to something with a series, nobody has really dived deep into the terrifying family Leatherface is so close to, and there is a lot of story to mine there. Hell, they really have nowhere to go but up on this one, and if they carve out their own legacy with the franchise, horror fans will howl with approval. We will have much more on this as it is released.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!