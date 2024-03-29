Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, fuse, light novel, Mitz Vah, streaming, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Premieres March 30th

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 (the wackiest title ever) is finally premiering this Saturday, March 30th, on Crunchyroll.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 (the most High-Concept title of all time!) is set to premiere on Saturday, March 30 at 8 am PT! The latest season of the beloved anime will be available only on Crunchyroll, simulcast directly from Japan, ensuring fans won't miss a moment of Rimuru's adventures in the fantastical world they now call home. Season 3 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime picks up with Rimuru and their nation of Jura Tempest Federation facing new threats and challenges as they navigate the complexities of diplomacy, conflict, and growth. With the return of beloved characters and the introduction of new faces, this season promises to be the most legendary installment yet.

In That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Rimuru officially becomes a Demon Lord after defeating Clayman. Following Walpurgis, the Demon Lords' banquet, Rimuru's domain is expanded to include the entire Great Forest of Jura. Anticipating a flood of representatives from all races showing up to pay their respects, Rimuru decides to throw a festival to commemorate the opening of Tempest, using it as an opportunity to gain new citizens and present Demon Lord Rimuru to the world. Meanwhile, in the Holy Empire of Lubelius, the home base of the monster-hating cult of Luminism, Holy Knight Captain Hinata receives a message from Rimuru. But the message is actually a fabricated declaration of war sent by some unknown party. Upon learning that Hinata is heading for Tempest, Rimuru makes a decision… Thus begins a new challenge for Rimuru, striving to distinguish friend from foe in pursuit of the ideal nation where humans and monsters can prosper together.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, based on the light novel series written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah, has captivated audiences worldwide with its unique blend of humor, heart, and high-stakes fantasy. The series follows Satoru Mikami, a corporate worker who is reincarnated in an alternate world as a slime with unique powers and gradually builds a kingdom where all creatures can live in harmony.

The animation production of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime continues under the talented team at 8bit, known for their exceptional work on the series' previous seasons. Crunchyroll also announced the production of upcoming dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Castilian Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese.

