Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, finn balor, game of thrones, Grotesquerie, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, saturday night live, star trek: discovery, tales of the empire, The Acolyte, The Walking Dead, Wrestlemania

The Acolyte, WrestleMania, SNL, Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WrestleMania, The Acolyte, Star Trek: Discovery, TWD: Dead City, Always Sunny/Finn Bálor, Grotesquerie & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE WrestleMania XL, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, It's Always Sunny at WrestleMania/Finn Bálor, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Disney CEO Bob Iger, AEW/WWE, Disney+'s Tales of the Empire, FX's Grotesquerie, Conan O'Brien, HBO's Game of Thrones, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE WrestleMania, The Acolyte, Star Trek: Discovery, SNL, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Always Sunny/Finn Bálor, Tales of the Empire, Grotesquerie, Game of Thrones & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, April 5, 2024:

WWE WrestleMania XL: Lincoln Financial Field Set Revealed (VIDEO)

The Acolyte Star Dafne Keen Discusses Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon (IMAGES)

Star Trek: Discovery "This Season" Trailer Previews Final Chapters

The Walking Dead: Dead City: SOA Star Kim Coates Joins Season 2 Cast

SNL: Bowen Yang, Raye Honor Kristen Wiig Joining "Five-Timers Club"

Daredevil: Born Again: "Physical" Star Lou Taylor Pucci Joins Cast

It's Always Sunny at WrestleMania? Finn Bálor Is Looking for Paddy's

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Albert Kim Not Returning as Showrunner

Tony Khan Ruins Friendship When Ruining Wrestling Isn't Enough

Disney CEO: "A Lot of People" Have No Idea What "Woke" Really Means

Adam Copeland Slams WWE in Vitriolic Promo on AEW Dynamite

Tales of the Empire Trailer: On May 4th, The Big Bads Have Their Say

The Acolyte: Headland Interested in Jedi Journey to "Phantom Menace"

Grotesquerie: Niecy Nash-Betts Offers New Series, Casting Details

The Tonight Show Sets Conan O'Brien Return, 14 Years After Departing

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 E03 "Jinaal" Preview, Overview Released

Game of Thrones Gave Hannah Waddingham Chronic Claustrophobia

Withnail and I Stage Play Taps Robert Sheehan, Sooz Kempner: Details

Punisher/Daredevil, Dead Boy Detectives & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!