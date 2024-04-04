Withnail and I Stage Play Taps Robert Sheehan, Sooz Kempner: Details

Withnail and I, the cult film by Bruce Robinson that's worshipped by actors everywhere is getting a stage version in the UK, starring Robert Sheehan of The Umbrella Academy and stand-up comedian & Doctor Who star Sooz Kempner. The stage production, like the film, is set in the swinging '60s and features the escapades of two unemployed actors and flatmates, Withnail and Marwood, as they embark on a misguided holiday trip to a cottage in the Lake District. The film, produced by Handmade Films, featured Richard E. Grant as Withnail, Paul McGann as Marwood, and Richard Griffiths as Withnail's lecherous Uncle Monty.

Withnail and I features some of the funniest lines ever written and has enjoyed a cult following since it was first released in 1987. It includes the most horrific kitchen sink full of unwashed dishes ever shown, a joint of epic size called "The Camberwell Carrot," and a disastrous weekend in the country that prompted the immortal line, "WE WENT ON HOLIDAY BY MISTAKE!"

Unsurprisingly, BAFTA nominee Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy, The War of the Roses, Misfits) will be playing Withnail, with Adonis Siddique (The Crown Jewels, East is East, Tin Star) as Marwood. Malcolm Sinclar (Dear Octopus, My Fair Lady, The Light in the Piazza) will play Uncle Monty. Joining them will be Adam Young (Danny), Israel J Fredericks (Presuming Ed), Morgan Philpott (Wanker/Jake the Poacher), Matt Devitt (Farmer/Colonel and band), Adam Sopp (Geezer/Policeman, band and musical director) and Sooz Kempner (Miss Blenehassitt/Policewoman and band). The creative team will also feature Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting design), Ben and Max Ringham (sound and composition), Akhila Krishnan (video design), Candida Caldicott (music supervision), Alison de Burgh (fight director), Sara Joyce (associate director), Simon Marlow (production manager), Jennifer Taillefer (production environmental manager), Kay Wilton (costume supervisor), Robin Morgan (props supervisor) and Andriea Nelson (wigs supervisor).

The stage production is directed by Sean Foley and designed by Alice Power, with casting by Ginny Schiller, the production is written and adapted by the original film's writer and director, Bruce Robinson. Rejoice, drama students! There will be a playscript published soon for you to study for classes and auditions – excellent!

This is practically a Doctor Who crossover: Richard E. Grant and Paul McGann are both Doctors, and Sooz Kempner as the time-traveling assassin Doom.

Withnail and I will run from 3 to 25 May 3rd to 25th 2024 at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre. It's too soon to say if there will be a West End run.