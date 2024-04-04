Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: , , , , , , , ,

Withnail and I Stage Play Taps Robert Sheehan, Sooz Kempner: Details

The cult movie Withnail and I is getting a stage play starring Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy), Sooz Kempner (Doctor Who), and more.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Robert Sheehan and Sooz Kempner to star in 'Withnail and I' stage adaptation.
  • Cult classic film transformed into UK stage play, directed by Sean Foley.
  • The play features iconic '60s set, some very famous lines, and comedic escapades.
  • 'Withnail and I' runs from May 3-25, 2024, at Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

Withnail and I, the cult film by Bruce Robinson that's worshipped by actors everywhere is getting a stage version in the UK, starring Robert Sheehan of The Umbrella Academy and stand-up comedian & Doctor Who star Sooz Kempner. The stage production, like the film, is set in the swinging '60s and features the escapades of two unemployed actors and flatmates, Withnail and Marwood, as they embark on a misguided holiday trip to a cottage in the Lake District. The film, produced by Handmade Films, featured Richard E. Grant as Withnail, Paul McGann as Marwood, and Richard Griffiths as Withnail's lecherous Uncle Monty.

Withnail and I Stage Play to Star Umbrella Academy's Robert Sheehan
"Withnail and I" cast: Matt Devitt, Israel J Fredericks, Adam Sopp, Robert Sheehan, Malcolm Sinclair, bottom: Sooz Kempner, Morgan Philpott, Sean Foley, Adam Young, Adonis Siddique, photo credit © Ellie Kurttz

Withnail and I features some of the funniest lines ever written and has enjoyed a cult following since it was first released in 1987. It includes the most horrific kitchen sink full of unwashed dishes ever shown, a joint of epic size called "The Camberwell Carrot," and a disastrous weekend in the country that prompted the immortal line, "WE WENT ON HOLIDAY BY MISTAKE!"

Withnail and I Stage Play to Star Umbrella Academy's Robert Sheehan
"Withnail and I" poster art, Handmade Films

Unsurprisingly, BAFTA nominee Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy, The War of the Roses, Misfits) will be playing Withnail, with Adonis Siddique (The Crown Jewels, East is East, Tin Star) as Marwood. Malcolm Sinclar (Dear Octopus, My Fair Lady, The Light in the Piazza) will play Uncle Monty. Joining them will be Adam Young (Danny), Israel J Fredericks (Presuming Ed), Morgan Philpott (Wanker/Jake the Poacher), Matt Devitt (Farmer/Colonel and band), Adam Sopp (Geezer/Policeman, band and musical director) and Sooz Kempner (Miss Blenehassitt/Policewoman and band). The creative team will also feature Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting design), Ben and Max Ringham (sound and composition), Akhila Krishnan (video design), Candida Caldicott (music supervision), Alison de Burgh (fight director), Sara Joyce (associate director), Simon Marlow (production manager), Jennifer Taillefer (production environmental manager), Kay Wilton (costume supervisor), Robin Morgan (props supervisor) and Andriea Nelson (wigs supervisor).

The stage production is directed by Sean Foley and designed by Alice Power, with casting by Ginny Schiller, the production is written and adapted by the original film's writer and director, Bruce Robinson. Rejoice, drama students! There will be a playscript published soon for you to study for classes and auditions – excellent!

This is practically a Doctor Who crossover: Richard E. Grant and Paul McGann are both Doctors, and Sooz Kempner as the time-traveling assassin Doom.

Withnail and I will run from 3 to 25 May 3rd to 25th  2024 at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre. It's too soon to say if there will be a West End run.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Adi TantimedhAbout Adi Tantimedh

Adi Tantimedh is a filmmaker, screenwriter and novelist. He wrote radio plays for the BBC Radio, “JLA: Age of Wonder” for DC Comics, “Blackshirt” for Moonstone Books, and “La Muse” for Big Head Press. Most recently, he wrote “Her Nightly Embrace”, “Her Beautiful Monster” and “Her Fugitive Heart”, a trilogy of novels featuring a British-Indian private eye published by Atria Books, a division Simon & Schuster.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.

Latest by Adi Tantimedh

Latest in Movies

Latest in Pop Culture

Latest in TV