Punisher/Daredevil, Dead Boy Detectives & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, DC Studios' Superman, Skydance/Paramount, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's Reacher, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, DC Studios' Supergirl: World of Tomorrow, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Westworld, The X-Files, "Cork O'Connor" Series, Netflix's The Witcher, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Disney/Elon Musk, George Carlin/AI, Malcolm in the Middle, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, Reacher, Daredevil/Punisher, Star Trek: Discovery, 3 Body Problem, Westworld, The X-Files, Dead Boy Detectives, Disney/Elon Musk, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, April 4, 2024:

Saturday Night Live Spotlights Kristen Wiig, SNL Cast at Read-Thru

Superman Star Wendell Pierce "Never Grew Up Reading Comics"

Redstone, Skydance Set Tentative Agreement on Paramount Stake: Report

AEW Dynamite Preview: An Unforgivable WrestleMania Week Offense

Reacher: Alan Ritchson, Amazon Sounding Positive About Show's Future

Daredevil/Punisher: Jon Bernthal Shares BTS Image with Cox, Woll

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Shares Extensive BTS Documentary

Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 Get Whoopi Goldberg Recap (VIDEO)

3 Body Problem: Still Feeling Confused? Here's What You Need to Know

Supergirl: World of Tomorrow Sets Craig Gillespie As Director

Disney Not Looking to "Advance Any Kind of Agenda": CEO Bob Iger

Westworld: "We'd Like to Finish The Story We Started": Jonathan Nolan

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler Reboot Has Gillian Anderson Interested

SNL Midweek Sketch: Kristen Wiig's Back – But Mama Isn't Happy

Cork O'Connor Series in Development from Outlander Producers

The Witcher S04 Welcomes Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, Danny Woodburn

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Now Has Dedicated Pluto TV Channel

Daredevil: Born Again: Jon Bernthal Filming (with Punisher Symbol)

Dead Boy Detectives: Sandman Universe Series Gets Trailer, New Images

My Hero Academia Season 7 Coming to Crunchyroll This May: Details

Disney "Shocker": Elon Musk Backs Bob Iger Rival (After Voting Ends)

George Carlin Estate Reaches Settlement in Lawsuit Over AI Special

Malcolm in the Middle Star Muniz on Why He Walked Off Show for 2 Eps

X-Men '97, The Sandman, Renée Ballard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

