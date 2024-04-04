Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, bctv daily dispatch, daredevil: born again, dead boy detectives, disney, elon musk, Reacher, saturday night live, star trek: discovery, The X-Files, westworld
Punisher/Daredevil, Dead Boy Detectives & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Reacher, Daredevil/Punisher, 3 Body Problem, Westworld, The X-Files, Dead Boy Detectives, Disney/Musk & more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, April 4, 2024:
Saturday Night Live Spotlights Kristen Wiig, SNL Cast at Read-Thru
Superman Star Wendell Pierce "Never Grew Up Reading Comics"
Redstone, Skydance Set Tentative Agreement on Paramount Stake: Report
AEW Dynamite Preview: An Unforgivable WrestleMania Week Offense
Reacher: Alan Ritchson, Amazon Sounding Positive About Show's Future
Daredevil/Punisher: Jon Bernthal Shares BTS Image with Cox, Woll
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Shares Extensive BTS Documentary
Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 Get Whoopi Goldberg Recap (VIDEO)
3 Body Problem: Still Feeling Confused? Here's What You Need to Know
Supergirl: World of Tomorrow Sets Craig Gillespie As Director
Disney Not Looking to "Advance Any Kind of Agenda": CEO Bob Iger
Westworld: "We'd Like to Finish The Story We Started": Jonathan Nolan
The X-Files: Ryan Coogler Reboot Has Gillian Anderson Interested
SNL Midweek Sketch: Kristen Wiig's Back – But Mama Isn't Happy
Cork O'Connor Series in Development from Outlander Producers
The Witcher S04 Welcomes Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, Danny Woodburn
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Now Has Dedicated Pluto TV Channel
Daredevil: Born Again: Jon Bernthal Filming (with Punisher Symbol)
Dead Boy Detectives: Sandman Universe Series Gets Trailer, New Images
My Hero Academia Season 7 Coming to Crunchyroll This May: Details
Disney "Shocker": Elon Musk Backs Bob Iger Rival (After Voting Ends)
George Carlin Estate Reaches Settlement in Lawsuit Over AI Special
Malcolm in the Middle Star Muniz on Why He Walked Off Show for 2 Eps
