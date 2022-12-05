The Always Sunny Podcast Gang Does a Deep Dive Into IASIP Bloopers

After last week's star-studded look back at S04E13 "The Nightman Cometh" brought Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Composer Cormac Bluestone to the show to honor the musical milestone, Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton are dialing things back a bit to laugh at themselves for our enjoyment. That's right, this week's edition of The Always Sunny Podcast finds The Podcast Gang offering some personal, behind-the-scenes perspectives on some of the best bloopers from FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. That's right, it's a deep dive into the best of the "worst" from McElhenney, Howerton, Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. More good news? As you can tell from the episode's title, this week's round of bloopers is only the first in a series. But just in case you're still arching an eyebrow with doubt, just check out the screencap below. If that doesn't sell you, we're not sure what will:

Here's a look at this week's bloopers-themed episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, and don't forget that next Monday, December 12th, brings the livestream of the Holiday Spectacular (starting at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET), so make sure to reserve a spot:

In the following puppy-fueled Buzzfeed Celeb interview, McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy) answered questions while surrounded by the joy of puppies (who apparently have very full bladders) while promoting their docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham. At one point, Reynolds is asked if he would ever appear on FXX's long-running (and record-setting) comedy. Saying he was "personally offended that I was never asked," Reynolds offered a "Hell, yes" and reminded McElhenney that they discussed him making a cameo in the past. Answering that "it can be arranged," McElhenney came up with what could be the best role possible: "Mac needs a boyfriend," before looking directly at Reynolds… with a "Great!" from Reynolds in response (beginning at 3:20 mark). Along with the puppy-playing (thanks, Petco) and the "Always Sunny" talk, the duo also discuss their favorite memories while filming Welcome To Wrexham, if there is a possible Ted Lasso cameo in their futures, and anything that Reynolds can say about Deadpool 3: