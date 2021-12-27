The Always Sunny Podcast: Glenn Howerton's Parking Crusade Rolls On!

Sure, the 15th season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has officially closed its doors after the emotional & hysterical two-episode punch "Dee Sings in a Bog" (written by David Hornsby & Rob Roseell and directed by Pete Chatmon) and "The Gang Carries a Corpse Up a Mountain" (written by Megan Ganz and directed by Richie Keen). But for those of us still needing our IASIP fix, there's still Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day & Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast to help us through the between-seasons time. And with this being Monday, that means we're getting a new episode (S02E12 "Hundred Dollar Baby"), but it's the teaser for the episode that's caught our attention as we get an update on Howerton's ongoing mission to fix one of our nation's biggest problems: getting people to park properly in parking garages.

Here's a look at Howerton offering an update on the parking controversy and how it seems he and Day have found the perfect parking solution. That is until McElhenney brings up an excellent point:

And here's a look back at Howerton beginning his public campaign to get people to park closer to the columns in parking garages, with Day feeling a bit called out about his parking job and McElhenney urging an important pause in the podcast for a little measuring:

Last week, McElhenney announced that his, Howerton, Day &Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast will be offering a companion video podcast series that will also offer fans a personal look back at the series episode-by-episode- with a ton of extras in-between. In the following clip, the trio discusses why the idea of a video podcast is a bad one on a number of levels. But since this is the "Always Sunny" universe, you know how that ends up, right?

