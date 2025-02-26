Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: AnimeEigo, The Anime Business

The Anime Business: AnimEigo Launches Documentary Series on Industry

The Anime Business is a new documentary series from AnimEigo about the evolution of the anime industry and business in North America.

Anime distributor AnimEigo and parent company MediaOCD announced the release of The Anime Business, a first-of-its-kind documentary series featuring interviews with a variety of pioneers of the Western anime industry. As anime has grown from modest beginnings into a multi-billion-dollar global industry, the documentary provides insights from many notable people who played important roles in helping to popularize the genre in North America at various stages of its evolution. The first episode featuring John O'Donnell, former Managing Director of Central Park Media, is already streaming on YouTube.

The Anime Business is an ongoing series featuring a wide range of entrepreneurs and visionaries who helped to pioneer and shape the North American anime industry. It is produced and hosted by industry veteran and MediaOCD founder and AnimEigo CEO Justin Sevakis. Sevakis was the original founder of Anime News Network in 1998, and he contributed many of the site's most popular columns for many years, in addition to co-hosting ANNCast, the #1 anime podcast worldwide, from 2009 to 2015. Sevakis was the first in-house video and subtitle editor at Central Park Media, a prominent 2000s-era anime distributor, and worked on Grave of the Fireflies, Project A-ko, and many other bestselling releases. With his current company, MediaOCD, he has produced more than 1,600 Blu-ray discs for the North American market and pioneered restoration efforts for classic anime, including Project A-ko, Digimon Adventure, Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie, and the forthcoming Macross II. He acquired anime distributor AnimEigo in 2024.

Episode 2 debuts in March and features Robert Napton, former Director of Marketing and Producer of US Renditions at Bandai Entertainment. Episode 3 debuts in April and features Tim Eldred, the writer and founder of ourstarblazers.com. All episodes will be available in English. Japanese subtitles will also be available via a special grant from the Kleckner Foundation. Additional episodes and interviews are in production now. The series will stream on the official AnimEigo YouTube channel.

