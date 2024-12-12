Posted in: TV | Tagged: michael sheen, The Assembly

The Assembly: BBC's Michael Sheen Special Spawns ITV Talk Series

The Assembly, BBC's talk special where Michael Sheen was asked questions by a diverse group of interviewers, is coming to ITV as a series.

The Assembly, a groundbreaking talk show format where neurodivergent interviewers assemble to ask questions to a public figure which aired as a one-off on the BBC last year featuring Michael Sheen and a wealth of viral moments, has been snapped up by ITV to produce a four-part TV series. In April, the BBC special featuring Good Omens star Sheen was greeted warmly by critics and conjured viral moments when it aired during Autism Awareness Week. The subsequent shift to a rival broadcaster for a multiple-episode series is a rare one. A BBC insider noted to Deadline that The Assembly was always intended to be a one-off for Autism Awareness Week. Other figures who were interviewed in the format in French, Australian, and Spanish television have included Emmanuel Macron, Antonio Banderas, and Sam Neill.

The new ITV version of The Assembly will feature a different celebrity in each episode forced to cast aside everything they were ever taught by their media trainers as they face their most honest, funny, chaotic – and heartwarming – interview yet from a group of interviewers who are autistic, neurodivergent and/or learning disabled. ITV has yet to disclose the celebs but said "each of them have enjoyed illustrious careers in their respective fields." Together with ITV, producer Rockerdale Studios has worked with national and local, autistic and neurodivergent organizations to ensure all elements work for and with autistic and neurodivergent voices.

ITV's move is the latest big win for The Assembly, which began in France in 2022 as France 2's Les Rencontres du Papotin and has since traveled the world with versions in Denmark, Poland, Spain, and Australia. The French version has seen the likes of Macron and Killing Eve star Camille Cottin face questions. In Spain, Banderas was one of a number placed in the spotlight. An Australian version for the ABC has also been ordered and recommissioned, eliciting headline-worthy moments with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Peaky Blinders star Sam Neill.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's Director of Entertainment & Daytime, said: "The Assembly is such a distinct, clever and authentic format, and one that we're absolutely thrilled to commission for a full first series for ITV1 and ITVX." Michelle Singer and Stu Richards, Executive Producers for Rockerdale, added: "We're absolutely buzzing to be bringing The Assembly to ITV and delighted that, just like us, the team there want to see more of telly's most mischievous cast putting proper famous types under the microscope. This show will be funny, naughty, warm, and smart."

The Assembly was commissioned by Rawcliffe and David Smyth, ITV Entertainment Commissioner. Singer and Richards are EPs for STV Studios-backed Rockerdale. It will be broadcast and streamed on ITV in the UK.

